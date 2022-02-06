The Edina and Eden Prairie High boys swimming teams have two things in common going into a meet that will decided the Lake Conference title at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Art Downey Aquatic Center in Edina.
One, they are both undefeated. And two, they have eliminated perennial powers Minnetonka and Wayzata from title contention.
Wait, there is one more thing they have in common - incredible swimmers.
Edina has a raft of freestylers with state-meet-level times. Eden Prairie has two of the state’s best individuals, junior Luke Logue and senior Yash Salunke, along with rising-star freshman Drew Ploof.
Eden Prairie warmed up for Friday’s big event with a 95-71 win over Buffalo-Maple Lake Feb. 4 at Eden Prairie Community Center.
In a show of force, the Eagles opened the meet with first and second places in the 200-yard medley relay. Salunke, Logue, Sam Aaberg and Wilson Ellis swam 1:39.14 for first. Brian Ho, Charlie Folks, Matthew Lillejord and Ploof teamed up for second in 1:41.75.
The 200-yard freestyle yielded more by points with Gus Marin, Brian shi and Mark Derouin sweeping 1-2-3. Marin’s winning time was 1:46.86.
Ploof won the 200 individual medley in 2:00.46 with teammates Folks and John McMahon taking second and third.
More of the same in the 50 freestyle with Salunke first in 22.17, plus Ellis second and Aaberg third.
Ploof got his third win of the meet by swimming the 100 butterfly in a season-best 51.38. Ellis and Aaberg were second and third.
Logue went 47.81 for the win in the 100 freestyle and teammates Marin and Derouin placed second and third.
Lillejord won a close race with Shi - 4:59.63 to 5:00.09 - in the 500 freestyle. Trevor Barton of Buffalo-ML placed third.
With a huge lead, Eden Prairie swam exhibition only for the final four events, starting with the 200-yard freestyle relay.
