A standing-room-only high school football crowd watched Eden Prairie score a 23-0 homecoming win over Shakopee Friday, Oct. 8, at Aerie Stadium.
Shakopee entered the game with a 5-0 record, and Eden Prairie stood 4-1.
Eden Prairie was confident, but not overconfident, coming into the Class 6A showdown.
“We knew we were going to win, but we had to keep our heads straight and on straight and not get cocky,” Eden Prairie’s hard-running senior fullback Javon Palmer-Pruitt said after the game.
Shakopee tailback Jadon Hellerud came into Friday night as one of the state’s leading rushers, but he could not match the Eden Prairie running foursome of Palmer-Pruitt, Bennett Larson, Toby Frost and Tyler Walden.
The Sabers seldom threw the football, while the Eagles also passed sparingly, with Eagle quarterback Nick Fazi looking mostly to tight end Jermell Taylor.
Eden Prairie led 9-0 at halftime on the strength of Larson’s 7-yard touchdown run with 3:41 left in the second quarter and a 26-yard field goal by Cole Nelson on the final play of the first half.
The third quarter, like the first, was scoreless, but early in the fourth quarter Larson scored his second touchdown of the night on an 11-yard run.
Eden Prairie made its last scoring drive midway through the fourth quarter. The big play was an 18-yard run by Takhi Vaughn that advanced the ball to Shakopee’s 23 yard line. A personal foul call against Shakopee moved the ball closer, and then Fazi threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Taylor.
In addition to scoring a pair of touchdowns, Larson led Eden Prairie’s defense along with fellow senior linebacker and captain Noah Ekness.
“Shakopee lost its quarterback with a torn ACL,” Larson said. “I wish we could have played them at full strength. But we’ve had injuries too. Luckily, we have tons of depth.”
Eden Prairie fans rushed onto the field after the game, with many of them lining up to embrace Larson.
As he was taking media questions, Eagle head coach Mike Grant said, “Shakopee is a really good team. I know they’ve had injuries, but we have had more injuries than anyone.”
The Eagles entered the game minus their top three defensive ends. During the game their key run-stopper, defensive tackle and captain Luc Bouchard went down and had to be carted off the field.
Grant wasn’t surprised to see Larson have a big game on the offensive side.
“Bennett was a good running back as a ninth-grader, Grant noted. “It is not unusual for us to give our linebackers and defensive backs a chance to run the ball.”
Next for the Eagles is a 7 p.m. game against Edina Friday, Oct. 15, at Edina’s Kuhlman Field.
“No matter who we’re playing, we prepare the same way,” Grant said.
Everyone on the Eagles’ side was happy to win the homecoming game. “It will be good to rest for a couple days and enjoy the homecoming weekend with my friends,” Larson said.
