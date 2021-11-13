Eden Prairie High football program is in the State Tournament final four for the 17th time in school history, thanks to a 17-7 victory over Farmington Nov. 12 at Chanhassen High Stadium.
The Eagles scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and led 14-7 at the half. The only points of the second half came late in the fourth quarter when Eagles kicker Cole Nelson split the uprights from 42 yards out.
Farmington tried to make something happen on the ensuing possession, but a big sack by Eagle linebacker Adam Mertens ended the threat near midfield, and then Eagle quarterback Nick Fazi twice took a knee to run out the clock.
With the win, Eden Prairie will take on Maple Grove in the state semifinals Thursday, Oct. 18, on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium. The other semifinal, set for Friday, Nov. 19, pits Lakeville North against St. Michael-Albertville.
Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant gambled three times on fourth downs in the Farmington game, and twice the Eagles converted. On the drive that led to the late field goal, the Eagles faced a fourth-and-1 on their own 27 yard line, and Tyler Walden earned three tough yards to keep the drive going. The drive also included two first downs via the airways, with Fazi connecting on throws to Jermell Taylor and Chiddi Obiazor. When the drive stalled, coach Grant took a timeout and consulted with Nelson, an Eden Prairie soccer captain when he’s not playing football.
“Cole had the wind behind him, and I told him, ‘swing easy, the way you would on an extra point,’” Grant said. The easy swing produced insurance points with only four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Nelson struck the ball so well that the kick would have been good from 50, or maybe even, 55 yards.
Looking back on his decision to try for a fourth-and-1 on his own 27 yard line late in the game, Grant said, “We had a similar situation in a game against Eagan in 2000. We went for it and got a 70-yard touchdown run.”
Needing only a yard this time, Grant trusted his offensive line to be quick off the ball and the hole opened off right guard.
“It’s like when you’re playing 500,” Grant said. “We outbid them. We didn’t want to punt and give them control of the game.”
In the first quarter, the Eagles had great field possession to start their first two possessions. Captain Danny Frischmon set up the first touchdown by intercepting a pass and returning it to the Tigers’ 35 yard line. The drive concluded with Walden running 2 yards up the middle for a touchdown. Nelson’s extra point made it 7-0.
With 1:53 left in the quarter, a 15-yard Fazi to Taylor pass made it 13-0 and Nelson tacked on another extra point.
In the second quarter, Eden Prairie turned the ball over on downs by not converting on a fourth-down chance. Farmington had a short field to work with and cut the Eagles’ lead in half with a short touchdown run by its great senior two-way back, Rod Finley.
The third quarter was scoreless and so was most of the fourth. The Eagles forced two more turnovers with junior Matt McFadden and senior Bobby Heiberg pouncing on Tiger fumbles.
Statistics showed how even Friday night’s Eagle victory was. Eden Prairie gained 230 yards to 224 for Farmington. Fazi completed nine of 14 passes for 100 yards. Five of those throws went to Taylor for 40 yards and a touchdown. Walden sparked Eden Prairie’s rushing attack with 15 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown.
This has been an interesting season for the Eagles to say the least. Early in the year, they lost three starting defensive linemen, but were able to play the next-man-up system with the gung-ho attitudes of undersized defensive linemen Will Schreiber, Jon Sather and Heiberg and the big guy, 220-pound Zack Gau. Linebackers Bennett Larson and Noah Ekness are the defensive leaders, and both of them has had success spelling the main backs on offense.
Although the Eagles are 10-1 this season, Grant suspects there are still some doubters. “People say we’re too small, too slow, too inexperienced and too injured,” he said. “Once we get down on the turf at The Bank, it’s going to be a thrill for our players. The kids love each other as a team, and it is always a sad day for everyone when the season comes to an end - even when you win the state championship.”
Grant, of course, has had more success than any other big-school coach in the state with 11 state championships, three runner-up finishes and two third places. Wouldn’t it be nice for him and his players if they could erase all doubts and win another Prep Bowl this year?
