By the law of averages, it was bound to happen sooner or later. This winter Eden Prairie High girls hockey’s Jaime Grossman had only his second losing season in 25 years as a coach.
The silver lining for the 2021-22 squad was that the Eagles played their best hockey the last part of the season. In fact, they won two of their final three games before bowing to Minnetonka 7-0 in the Section 2AA semifinals. Their final overall record was 10-17-0.
“I haven’t seen Andover play this year, but I can’t imagine any team being much better than Minnetonka,” Grossman said. Andover went into last week’s State Class AA Tournament with the No. 1 state Class AA ranking. Lake Conference powers Edina and Minnetonka were ranked second and third.
Eden Prairie goalie Jeana Knuth had 29 saves in the season-ending loss to Minnetonka, but by their sheer volume of shots, the Skippers wore her down.
“This was a long year because of our history of excellence here,” Grossman said. “We played some of our best hockey at the end of the season and had a playoff win over Chaska-Chanhassen. It is always tough in the Lake Conference. I can’t remember a year when four of our teams weren’t ranked in the [state] top 10. Unless you play in the Lake Conference, you don’t understand how good it is. We had our share of ups and downs. The main thing is the girls kept fighting.”
Young talent is the future of the Eagle girls program.
“Two of the best players we have in the program are ninth-graders Addy Mitchell and Ella Konrad,” Grossman said.
And they are not the only key players who will return next season. Forwards Jordan Hirsch, Paige Holt and Annabel Mehta will return for their senior season, giving the Eagles a good offensive base.
The Eagles will have to replace Knuth in goal and several other key players - Dani Benson, Lotta Brown, Anna Brown and Presley Pergande among them - however the future is positive.
“We will need to develop the defense,” Grossman said. “There were a lot of positives with the way we finished the season. We got better as a whole. The kids we’ll have returning are excited and willing to work.”
