Zach Fier
Buy Now

Eden Prairie shootout hero Zach Fier hugs co-head coach Rob St. Clair.

Twice during the regular season, the Eden Prairie High boys soccer team lost close games to Minnetonka, but in the Section 2AAA semifinals Oct. 13 at Minnetonka it was the Eagles’ turn.

After 100 minutes of play, the match was tied 1-1, so by Minnesota State High School League rules, a shootout began.

Tags

Load comments