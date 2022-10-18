Twice during the regular season, the Eden Prairie High boys soccer team lost close games to Minnetonka, but in the Section 2AAA semifinals Oct. 13 at Minnetonka it was the Eagles’ turn.
After 100 minutes of play, the match was tied 1-1, so by Minnesota State High School League rules, a shootout began.
In a high school shootout, each team selects a goalkeeper and five shooters. If the score is tied after those five shooters, each team names additional shooters until one team has the edge.
The score was tied 3-3 after five shooters, so five more shooters lined up for each squad.
When the eighth shooters took their place at the penalty spot, the Minnetonka shooter hit the crossbar, and that left the Eagles with a chance to win. Senior midfielder Zach Fier stepped up and slammed the ball into the net, setting off a wild celebration.
“You have to make up your mind where you want to shoot, and then you have to hit the spot,” Fier said when the celebration quieted down. “Our goalie [Zach Diermeier] gave me the chance to win it.”
Fier knew Eden Prairie would have to play a nearly perfect match to beat Minnetonka, which entered the semifinals with a season record of 12-2-2. By contrast, Eden Prairie came into the match 9-5-2.
“For 100 minutes, we went toe to toe with one of the best teams in the state,” Fier said. “It was a great match.”
Senior captain and midfielder Alex Yu of Eden Prairie led off the shootout and made his penalty kick. “Whether you made it or missed, it doesn’t matter now - we won,” he said. “A section tournament game is a lot different than a regular-season game because if you lose here it’s all over.”
EP senior defender Sam Phillips, who also converted his penalty kick, said, “I never had a doubt.” In addition to Fier, Yu and Phillips, EP’s successful shooters were Ryan Donohue, Kristian Princ and Thomas Strathopolous. Minnetonka’s successful shots were by Eric Detjen, Sawyer Booton, Carter Friese, Adam Leicester and goalkeeper Peyton Olson. Minnetonka junior captain Jake Hennen was injured during the match and thus unable to participate in the shootout.
The weather for the EP-Tonka match was under 40 degrees with a searing wind, hardly ideal conditions for such an important game.
“This time of year, we’ll play in rain, sleet or snow,” Eden Prairie co-head coach Jim Williams declared.
Co-head coach Rob St. Clair, whose coaching career has included several shootouts, said, “A shootout is always never-racking, always very intense. We had to make one at the end to continue our season, and Zach came through.”
As this edition of the Sun Sailor was arriving at homes and distribution sites, Eden Prairie was waiting to play No. 1 seed Edina for the section championship Tuesday, Oct. 18, on a neutral field at Prior Lake High School. The winner advances to state.
