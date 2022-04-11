Benilde-St. Margaret’s High girls hockey captain Emma Peschel has an action-packed spring ahead with her high school graduation and a chance to play in the World Under-18 Women’s Hockey Championships.
“I have never done anything internationally before,” Peschel said. “So this will be a big step in my career.”
When 2021-22 hockey ends after the world tournament in June, Peschel will take another big step. The All-Metro West Conference defenseman has accepted a scholarship offer to play for the NCAA champions from Ohio State University. One of her teammates in the Buckeyes’ recruiting class will be Wayzata’s All-State forward and Ms. Hockey finalist Sloane Matthews.
“It is exciting to be joining a program that just won the national championship,” Peschel said. “I have known Sloane a couple of years, and I am looking forward to playing with her.”
This past season, Peschel led Benilde-St. Margaret’s to second place in the Section 6AA Tournament behind perennial power Edina.
Peschel grew up playing youth hockey in Edina, but opted for BSM for her high school career. Her decision to attend the St. Louis Park private school wasn’t solely based on hockey.
“Every aspect of Benilde-St. Margaret’s has been fantastic,” she said. “Kevin Gray and Kelly Pannek are great hockey coaches.”
Pannek, the United States Olympian, missed part of the 2021-22 season to play at the Olympics in Beijing, China. Peschel watched all the games and cheered for her coach.
“Kelly is helping me prepare for the World Tournament,” Peschel said. “She knows so much about international hockey and has so many stories.”
In the Olympics, Peschel skated on an all-Minnesota private schools line with Dani Cameranesi [The Blake School] and Grace Zumwinkle [Breck School]. The only losses for the Americans were to Canada - first in pool play and then in the finals.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s finished 20-6-2 this winter to place fifth in the final Let’s Play Hockey Magazine state Class AA poll.
Even though she’s a defenseman, Peschel led the Red Knights in scoring with 37 points on 16 goals and 21 assists. Teammates Mary Zavoral and Kendall Hassler each scored 13 goals and Emma Hoen was the top BSM playmaker with 24 assists.
Coach Gray described Peschel’s value to the team: “There isn’t a level or pace Emma can’t play at.”
What are her best skills?
“Skating, speed, shot, size,” Gray said. “In my 10 years being in the girls game, Emma is one of the best leaders I have seen, on and off the ice. If I were to compare Emma to an NHL player, she would be a combination of the Lady Byng and Art Ross Trophy winners. She understands how important all of her teammates are to her own and, more importantly, the team’s success. And quietly knows how important her own individual role is. She mentored our young players on how to be a great player, and more, how to be a world-class person.”
For those not familiar with NHL awards, the Lady Byng Trophy is a sportsmanship award and the Art Ross Trophy goes to the NHL scoring champion each year.
The Under-18 World Tournament is set for June 6-13 at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis. Team USA and Team Canada enter the tournament as the favorites.
Minnesota is well-represented on Team USA. In addition to Peschel, Twin Cities area players on the roster are goalie Sedona Blair from Holy Family Catholic, forward Danielle Burger from Chisago Lakes, forward Claire Enright from Lakeville South, forward Maddie Kaiser from Holy Family Catholic, forward Ava Lindsay from Minnetonka and forward Josie St. Martin from Stillwater.
