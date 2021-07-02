The 2021 tennis season was everything Edina High senior co-captain Luke Westholder was hoping for even though the Hornets missed on their bid to win the Lake Conference title.
Westholder’s outstanding play in the postseason helped Edina win the state Class AA team title over Wayzata, the team that beat the Hornets for the Lake title. And on top of that, Westholder and his partner, junior co-captain Otto Schreiner won the state doubles championship.
The last three matches at state pitted the Edina duo against three sets of brothers.
“Playing against brothers is like playing against any other team,” Westholder said. “Matches at state are always hard, regardless of whether you’re playing against brothers. I love playing doubles with Otto. Even when I’m not playing my best tennis, he is there to encourage me.”
One of the strengths of the Westholder-Schreiner combination was power. Both of them love the serve and volley style. Westholder has a big serve and a big forehand. Schreiner serves with power and precision and has very quick reflexes at the net.
Winning the state team championship was a dream Westholder had to postpone. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. As good as Edina was this season, the Hornets might have had an even better team in 2020. Even with that lost season, Westholder reached the 100-win mark for his career in 2021.
“I loved every second of Edina tennis, even in the down times,” Westholder said. “I am going to miss this team a lot.”
Westholder is one of the cornerstone players in Edina tennis history. Counting the COVID-19 season, he was a six-year varsity player, who joined the starting lineup as a seventh-grader. He made the All-Lake Conference team four times.
When Westholder first joined the varsity, captain Michael O’Neil became his mentor. In turn, Westholder served as a mentor to this season’s seventh-grade varsity player, Andy Norman.
“Andy had a very good year and helped us win state,” Westholder said.
While Westholder loved high school tennis, his enthusiasm for college tennis is building. He plans to play at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa next season. In the collegiate ranks, tennis players can compete in both singles and doubles.
“I like doubles, but I prefer singles,” Westholder said.
While he didn’t play another varsity letter sport for Edina, Westholder won all-conference honors with the boys volleyball team and also played on the table tennis team.
“I am disappointed that volleyball didn’t become an official [High School League] sport while I was playing,” Westholder said.
Next year’s Edina tennis team will return a strong nucleus, but will certainly miss Westholder, the team’s leader on the court. His voice could be heard at every match, as he encouraged teammates and applauded their efforts.
State runner-up Matthew Fullerton will return to lead Edina’s singles next season, along with Oskar Jansson, Nolan Ranger and Norman. Schreiner will return in doubles and might also play some singles.
The players change from year to year, but the constant is the coaching of Gary Aasen, the former University of Minnesota player and Edina Hall of Fame coach.
Among Westholder’s biggest fans are his parents, Mark and Claudia. During her Edina High career, Claudia [Vieira] was an All-American swimmer. She was inducted into the Edina High Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005.
