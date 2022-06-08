Edina High senior Joe Manser was probably best known for his success on the soccer field prior to this spring.
But now it looks like track will be his ticket to college sports.
In the Section 6AAA finals June 2 at Wayzata High Stadium, the Hornet captain scored a rare trifecta with wins in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. He will go to state in all three events, and hopefully, will add to his gold-medal collection. St. Michael-Albertville hosts the State Class AAA Meet, beginning with prelims at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 9, and culminating with the finals at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
Manser’s three winning times at sectionals were 11.45 seconds in the 100, 21.99 in the 200 and 49.81 in the 400. Due to the wind, none of his three times was a season best.
After sweeping in the section meet, Manser talked about his sprint sweep and the prospects for state.
“My toughest race today was definitely the 100 because we were running into such a strong wind,” he said. “In preparing for state, I want to do a lot of work on my block starts.”
All season, Manser has been watching the state track honor roll on the Athletic Net website. By keeping up with times of other sprinters, he visualizes the success he hope to have at state.
“Athletic Net is both a blessing and a curse,” he said, while smiling ever so slightly.
When Manser was just starting out in track as an Edina freshman, he discovered Athletic Net.
“The times looked so fast,” he said. “But as I progressed, I was on the list.”
Manser’s best race is probably the 400, although he is almost unbeatable in the 200, as well. The 100 is the race with the least margin for error, he noted.
“I am most confident in the 400,” Manser said.
To make sure his track season finishes up well, Manser has taken time off from soccer this spring. It helps when he is only concentrating on one sport.
Being healthy at the right time of year, of course, is important.
“I was sick last spring and the section meet didn’t go my way,” Manser recalled. “I have been disease-free my senior year and I am in the right head space.”
Commenting briefly on college sports, Manser said, “It looks like it will be track from a financial [scholarship] standpoint.”
With a good State Meet, the Edina athlete may have even more offers to choose from.
