A whirlwind State Class AA Boys Hockey Tournament ended well for Edina as the Hornets ended their season with a 3-2 overtime win over Moorhead for the consolation championship March 12.
With that win the Hornets ended a 22-9-0 season that featured a tie for the Lake Conference title and shutout wins in all three Section 6AA Tournament contests.
After a disappointing 5-2 loss to Maple Grove in the state quarterfinals March 10, the Hornets stayed alive in consolation play with a 4-3 win over Cretin-Derham Hall. That gave them a chance to play the last day of the season with a trophy on the line.
Head coach Curt Giles talked about the challenge of going from the Xcel Energy Center in the first round to Mariucci Arena for the second and third games.
“Once you lose the first game, you lose the excitement of playing at the X,” Giles said. “I give our guys an awful lot of credit for how they hung in there and won the last two games. When the eight teams arrived at the tournament, I felt any of them could win it. We had a great field this year.”
Andover won the title 6-5 in double overtime over Maple Grove Saturday night before a full house at the X.
Earlier in the day, Edina fell behind Moorhead 2-0 in the consolation title game, but rallied for a 3-2 overtime victory.
Sophomore forward Jackson Nevers was Edina’s hero, scoring two of the three goals, including the winner at 0:37 of overtime, with assists from Jimmy Clark and Trey Fechko.. The first Nevers goal came on a power play with assists from Cayden Morgan and Wyatt Wurst. Captain Willy Johnson had the other Hornet goal with assists from Matt VanderVort and Morgan.
Robbie Clarkowski made 20 saves on 22 shots in the Edina goal. He finished the State Tournament with 66 saves in three games.
“Moorhead is a very good, very structured team,” Giles said. “We knew it would be a chore to win.”
Giles wasn’t surprised to see Nevers in a starring role on championship Saturday.
“Jackson has had a great year,” he said. “He took it to another level the second half of the season.”
Edina’s season was good overall, Giles observed. There was a lull in late December and early January with losses to Benilde-St. Margaret’s, St. Thomas Academy, Cretin-Derham Hall and Eden Prairie. But then the Hornets revitalized with a renewed emphasis on the defensive side of the game.
“To be successful we had to change and start shutting people down,” Giles said. The plan worked to perfection and in the Section 6AA Tournament the Hornets shut out Armstrong (10-0), Wayzata (1-0) and Benilde-St. Margaret’s (4-0). That was the streak they took into the State Tournament, so it was somewhat of a shock when Maple Grove scored four goals in the opening round and then hit an open net at the end to win 5-2.
The Hornets regrouped and found their defensive groove in two consolation wins.
Giles has one of the best State Class AA Tournament records of any coach in Minnesota history with a winning percentage of .684. His log features 26 wins and 12 losses and four state championships in 13 appearances.
Semifinals
Edina 4, Cretin-DH 3
Jan. 6 at Braemar Arena, Edina lost to a fired-up Cretin-Derham Hall 4-2. Fired up for a chance for redemption at state March 11, the Hornets took an early 2-0 lead and held on at the end to beat the Raiders 4-3.
For the second game in a row, Edina was very disciplined, taking only one penalty. Cretin-Derham Hall took three penalties and yielded one power-play goal.
Senior captain Willy Johnson basked in the spotlight at Mariucci Arena with two goals in the first period. The first came on the power play with AJ Doll assisting. The second was assisted by Wurst and VanderVort.
Cretin-Derham Hall came back to even the score 2-2 with second-period goals by Jake Sondreal and Devin Cardenas.
In the third period the Hornets shot back into the lead with a pair of goals. Trey Fechko scored on an assist from Doll, and then Jackson Nevers found the back of the net with Ryan Flaherty assisting.
Sondreal’s goal for CDH at the 15:59 mark was the Raiders’ last gasp.
In a good battle between goaltenders, Edina’s Clarkowski saved 22 of 25 and Marko Belak of the Raiders saved 28 of 32.
Quarterfinals
Maple Grove 5, Edina 2
During the first week of the season, Edina rallied in the third period to beat Maple Grove 6-5.
The rematch in the first round of state March 10 had a similar pace to the earlier meeting, but the Hornets didn’t have much puck luck in a 6-2 loss.
Each team scored a goal in the first period. Finn Brink gave the Crimson a 1-0 lead, but Edina tied it on a goal by sophomore defenseman Eddie Revenig, who was assisted by Flaherty and Nevers.
Landen Gunderson and Joshua Giuliani scored in the second period to give the Crimson a 3-1 edge at the second intermission.
In the third period, Blake Steenerson of Maple Grove made the decisive play of the game. He forced a turnover in Edina’s end and fired a well-placed shot past Clarkowski for 4-1 lead. A goal by Wurst, which followed a lengthy video review by the officials made the score 4-2.
Down two with two minutes left, coach Giles had to gamble, so he pulled Clarkowski in favor of an extra attacker. Edina had a power-play chance and almost scored when Wurst took a slap shot that Crimson goalie Toby Happ was unable to control. Flaherty was on the door step, but Happ was able to save his rebound chance.
All doubt was removed when Giuliani shot the puck the length of the ice into an open net.
“I don’t think we got to our game at all,” Giles said after the game. “Maple Grove is an extremely talented team with a potent offense. We needed to close their space off, and that has to be a team approach. We gave them too many chances coming down the slot, and they hammered them home.”
Edina outshot the Crimson 31-29. Happ saved 29 of 31, while Clarkowski turned away 24 of 28.
Hornet players lamented that they would only have one tournament game on NHL ice at Xcel Energy Center.
“It was cool playing here,” Wurst said. “I just wish we could play here longer.”
“The main difference here is the size of the crowd,” Willy Johnson added. There were more than 17,000 fans on hand for the afternoon games March 10. More than 19,000 witnessed the state championship game two days later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.