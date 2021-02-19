Paul Thompson, a resident of the Morningside neighborhood in Edina, is among the most avid cross country skiers in Minnesota.
One race the 72-year-old retired teacher never misses in the American Birkebeiner in late February. The 2021 race, which Thompson will ski virtually, marks his 40th year of participating in the international race.
“I grew up as a hockey player at Washburn High School in Minneapolis and Gustavus Adolphus College,” Thompson said after a 27K training trek at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington last week. The weather wasn’t the best - a couple degrees below zero, with a brisk wind at times - but once Thompson started his workout, it was invigorating.
After graduating from college and served in the Peace Corps, Thompson was still skating, but wanted to find another winter sport. He and a friend bought cross country skis and hit the trail. At first, Thompson may not have thought about racing, but then he heard about the Birkebeiner and thought, “I can do that. It would be amazing to compete in a race that long.”
Traditionally, the Birkebeiner is a 55K (34-mile) race, but this year’s course has been shortened to between 33K and 34K. With COVID-19 still a concern for many of the participants in the annual race, there is an option to ski virtually this year. “As many as 35 percent of the skiers will compete virtually,” Thompson noted. “It is the safe thing to do, especially for seniors.”
Compounding Thompson’s incentive to race in the Birkebeiner is his commitment to raise money for a worthy cause. And in his first Birkebeiner, he raised $1,000 from donations for “hunger and poverty issues.”
Thompson has been an active fund-raiser throughout his long ski racing career..
His goal for the 2021 Birkebeiner is to raise at least $40,000 for four organizations:
• Cool Planet Skiers (founded by Thompson) that encourages skiers to protect the environment while staying fit in the winter.
• Braver Angels, which seeks to bridge the divisions between Red and Blue America through discussion and understanding.
• Citizens’ Climate Lobby, which works to mobilize citizens to work with lawmakers for bipartisan action on climate
• Returned Peace Corps Volunteers for Environmental Action, which helps the Peace Corps community advocate for climate action.
Since three of the charities included specifically address climate change, Thompson was asked why that cause became his primary fund-raising target.
“Climate change is a part of who I am,” he said. “In Minnesota we are seeing less snow in the winter along with higher temperatures. And when it does snow, it is more intense.”
Thompson pointed out that the temperature didn’t fall below zero in January, but then the cold came last week. From Feb. 7-15, there was barely any time when the temperature rose above zero.
With less snow than normal this winter, skiers can still find trails, thanks to artificial snow-making. However, artificial snow adds to the carbon footprint because power is needed to create it.
“We need to save the planet,” Thompson said. “We also need to save winter.”
If Thompson is able to raise $40,000 for his four causes, he promises donors that he will ski at least the first 20K of the 2021 race old school - on wood skis.
Thompson lives the green lifestyle on an off the ski trail. He is a big believer in solar energy for one thing. When he drives, he slips in behind the wheel of an 18-year-old Prius with a hybrid battery.
“I want to be healthy and have good relationships with all of my neighbors,” he said. “I want to share with others and move people to action.”
Visit coolplanetskiers.org to make a tax-deductible contribution. Those contributing $40 or more will receive Green House, a cooperative card game, which addresses climate change.
