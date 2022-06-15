After playing in the highly competitive Edina Monday Doubleheader Softball League for 20 seasons, a group of former Edina High students, most of whom graduated in 1996, has finally moved up to the Edina 35 & Over League Wednesday nights at Van Valkenburg Park.
Player-coach Jay Higgins, one of the original members of a team called Mayhem, was well-known for his use of Sabermetrics in the Monday Night League, and he is applying Sabermetric principles on Wednesday nights, as well. He labored long and hard, trying to figure out if his power hitter, 1996 classmate Eric Hopf, should bat third or fourth in the order. Higgins fed the available information on Hopf through his computer and decided he would get slightly more run production with Hopf hitting fourth, so that’s where he batted June 8 in a win over Davanni’s Restaurant.
Hopf hit a home run to give Mayhem a big inning, and that was the ballgame.
“Our move to the 35 & Over League was maybe overdue by a few years,” Higgins said. Most of the Mayhem players are in the 43-45 age range.
“This league is a much better fit for us at this stage of our careers,” Hopf said. “We should have done this nine years ago.”
Brian “Brino” Anderson, ace left-handed pitcher for Mayhem, can still hit the long ball. For him, playing one game a night is just about right.
Anderson noted that the older Hopf is, the more power he has. “Let’s put it this way,” Anderson said. “Eric is aging nicely.”
Most of the Mayhem players were on Jim Luther’s varsity baseball team at Edina High. Coach Luther liked their spirit and their sense of humor as a group, although he sometimes had to discipline them for gravitating towards too much humor.
While Mayhem’s personnel has not changed significantly over the years, Higgins is always looking for ways to improve the team’s Sabermetrics, so this year he added Steve Bellasari.
“Steve played quarterback for The Ohio State University back in the day,” Higgins said.
“I believe he was a Buckeye the only time the Gophers beat Ohio State,” Anderson chimed in.
“We took Steve sight unseen,” Higgins said. “He plays outfield and first base, and was all baseball growing up.”
Bellasari is a player much like Mayhem’s veteran first baseman-outfielder, “Iron Man” John McCambridge, who never misses a game, an at-bat or an inning in the field.
Another player with a history of good attendance is shortstop John Farrell, the team’s defensive standout and often the leadoff batter.
Mayhem has opened the season 3-2, but trails some of the traditional powers of the 35 & Over League - Bunny’s Bar & Grill, Federated Insurance, the Love Handles and C-Side.
Once Higgins finishes his batting charts and evaluates opponents’ strengths and weaknesses, he will put Sabermetrics to work. The probabilities of Mayhem winning it all this season will most likely depend on Higgins’ ability to apply Sabermetrics.
