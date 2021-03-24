Sophomore Landon Nebel has qualified to wrestle in the elite eight at the State Class AAA Tournament, which begins at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Nebel qualified for state with his performances in the Section 6AAA and Super Regional Meets last week. He recently passed the 100-win mark for his career. He is Edina’s top winner for this season with 33. His brother, Seth Nebel, a senior captain had 29 wins this season. Heavyweight Gavin Falk followed with 21 victories, while Brody Perry and Troy Doroff put 18 wins in the score book. Owen Hipps had 17.
“We had six guys make it [to the Super Regional],” Edina head coach Josh Burhans said.
They are Doroff (106 pounds), Landon Nebel (120), Seth Nebel (132), Brody Perry (170), Kenneth Braman (195) and Falk (heavyweight).
Perry and Braman both made a strong push with key wins at the end of the season. The Hornets improved as a team this season, beating Hopkins in a dual meet for the first time since Burhans became head coach.
The prospects are bright for next season with the return of experienced personnel. Landon Nebel, of course, will lead the way as he’ll continue his push to the 150-career-win mark.
