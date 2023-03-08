Edina senior co-captain Landon Nebel went out in style in front of 13,000 wrestling fans March 4 at Xcel Energy Center.
Nebel, the all-time wins leader in the Edina program, finished fourth in the State Class AAA Tournament at 132 pounds. He finished the season with a 43-7 record.
“Landon has more than 175 career wins [for a school record],” Edina head coach Josh Burhans noted. “He wasn’t seeded in the state bracket, but he defeated the fourth and fifth seeds to get to the semifinals.”
Nebel finally met his match in the semifinals against undefeated sophomore Landon Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville.
“Landon was excited for the challenge,” coach Burhans said.
But when you’re wrestling someone who is 44-0, one mistake can prove costly, and that is what happened.
Nebel wrestled the second seed in the third-place match and competed well before picking up the fourth-place medal..
Edina’s other two state qualifiers, 106-pounder Anthony Nichols and junior co-captain Brody Perry at heavyweight, both went 2-2 in their state matches.
“It was exciting for our program to have three guys still wrestling on Saturday,” Burhans said. “Anthony had a good opportunity in the first round and pinned his opponent. It was great to get a pin in his first match at state.”
Nichols finished the year with a 40-9 record.
Perry, an undersized heavyweight, beat two bigger opponents and lost to two bigger opponents, one of them Vincent Mueller, the eventual state champion from St. Thomas Academy.
“Brody gave away 70 pounds [in one match],” Burhans said. “He had to stay in good position and use his speed and quickness. Both Anthony and Brody won their third matches and lost their fourth matches.”
Perry wrestled exactly 50 matches this season, finishing 38-12.
As the Hornets continue to have success at the state level, interest in participation is growing.
“Our numbers are at an all-time high this season,” Burhans said. “I am very satisfied with the season.”
