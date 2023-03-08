Landon Nebel
Landon Nebel dominates during the State Class AAA Wrestling Tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

Edina senior co-captain Landon Nebel went out in style in front of 13,000 wrestling fans March 4 at Xcel Energy Center.

Nebel, the all-time wins leader in the Edina program, finished fourth in the State Class AAA Tournament at 132 pounds. He finished the season with a 43-7 record.

