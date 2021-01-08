Edina senior Kalid Ahmed’s high school football career was anything but typical.
First of all, he didn’t even begin playing football until eighth grade, and then he was cast in the role of offensive and defensive lineman.
When he reached the Edina High program, Ahmed converted to wide receiver, and as the old saying goes, the rest is history. It was a steady climb to stardom, paved with hard work in the off-season. Ahmed was a junior varsity player as a junior, but wanted more in his senior year. Senior quarterback George Sandven was a willing catalyst for his classmate. At the end of the 2020 season, Ahmed was named to the Class 6A All-West District team. He hopes that recognition will enable him to land a college football opportunity. Sandven is also looking to play college ball as a quarterback.
“George and I would get up early, go to the field and get the pass patterns in our new playbook down,” Ahmed said. “Working with George is great.”
The Sandven-Ahmed duo enjoyed its finest hour in a comeback 14-13 victory over Minnetonka. With less than a minute left in the fourth quarter, Sandven threw a touchdown pass to Ahmed. Christian Smith’s extra point sealed the deal for the Hornets, who picked up their first win of the season.
The other major highlight for Edina was a 28-0 playoff win over Osseo. Sandven threw three touchdown passes in that game, two of them to Ahmed and one to senior tight end Ayden Breyfogle. Sawyer Anderson had a big night rushing with 133 yards and a touchdown on a season-high 28 carries.
“Our team became a family this season, and we played our best the last game,” Ahmed said. “I wish the season could have gone on, but we didn’t have another opponent to play. It was a struggle at times with COVID-19. We lost some games early in the year, but we never put our heads down or gave up.”
Because of COVID-19, the Hornets didn’t have their usual locker-room camaraderie, however, once they hit the practice field they worked as a team.
“Meeting on the upper turf wasn’t the same as having a locker room,” Edina head coach Jason Potts said. “The message I gave to the players was, continue to work and stay positive. And concentrate on the things you can control.”
Potts liked the way the Hornets’ passing game evolved.
“Kalid got the most targets as our slot receiver,” Potts noted. “He was focused and had good body language.”
As a result, Ahmed was Edina’s leading receiver with 29 catches for 277 yards and five touchdowns. Sandven got a lot of different receivers involved, completing 90 of 179 attempts for 783 yards and seven touchdowns.
The passing game was at its best in the win over Osseo. “We simplified things that night,” coach Potts said. “George’s decision making was fantastic and we had only one dropped ball.”
Sandven said it was fun working with Ahmed, both in the off-season and during the season.
“Kalid is quick and has great hands,” the quarterback said. “He improved a lot this year. The touchdown pass we had at the end of the Minnetonka game is a highlight I will remember. We were down 13-0 early in the game, but we battled back to win.”
With the season at an end, Ahmed will concentrate on connecting with college football programs. “I am putting together a highlight reel from the season,” he said. “I play some recreational basketball, but football is the sport I love.”
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.