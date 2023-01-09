It took a long time - 72 years to be exact - but Edina High finally has won a championship in wrestling.
The Hornets celebrated that feat Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Paul Bengtson Invitational at Hopkins High School. The tournament is almost as old as Edina’s wrestling drought. Paul Bengtson initiated his invitational when he was still head coach at Hopkins in the 1960s. In keeping with tradition, he was on hand to present the awards.
So after all this time, what does winning a tournament mean to the Edina wrestlers?
“The boys are pretty excited,” Hornet head coach Josh Burhans said.
“I’ve been on varsity for six years, and I have been waiting for a day like this,” senior co-captain Landon Nebel said.
Actually, it was a double trophy day for Edina because Nebel was named the Outstanding Wrestler in the tournament. He earned the award by pinning all three opponents in the 132-pound weight division.
Edina had two other individual champions. Freshman Anthony Nichols took the title at 106 pounds and junior co-captain Brody Perry earned the honors at heavyweight.
Perry is an interesting story. He opened the season wrestling at 195 pounds, but in order to get some of his friends in the lineup at 195 and 220, he volunteered to move up to the heavyweight class, which has a weight limit of 285 pounds.
“Brody weighed in at 210 pounds this morning,” Nebel said after watching his teammate defeat Hopkins junior captain Logan Ross for the second time in a week’s span in Saturday’s championship match.
“He [Ross] was ranked 10th in the state,” Perry said. “I gave away almost 80 pounds to him, but I was able to use quickness and conditioning to wear him down. The time I have spent in the weight room helps a lot.”
Perry, who plays in the offensive line for the Edina football team, is pleased that his teammates trusted him with the co-captain’s role this winter.
“To be elected captain, you not only have to be a good wrestler, but also a good leader,” he said. “I think it’s cool to be a captain.”
Perry’s leadership includes a 13-4 record so far. Nebel is 15-2 and ranked seventh in the state at 132. Nichols in ranked sixth in state at 106.
The magnitude of the Bengtson Invitational title was just beginning to sink in as the boys left the Hopkins gym shortly after sunset on Saturday. Nobody could stop smiling. Even the wrestlers who didn’t compete that day were jubilant.
