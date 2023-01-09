Edina wrestlers
Edina High's wrestlers earned their first invitational championship in 72 years Saturday afternoon in Hopkins. Captains Brody Perry and Landon Nebel hold the trophy.

It took a long time - 72 years to be exact - but Edina High finally has won a championship in wrestling.

The Hornets celebrated that feat Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Paul Bengtson Invitational at Hopkins High School. The tournament is almost as old as Edina’s wrestling drought. Paul Bengtson initiated his invitational when he was still head coach at Hopkins in the 1960s. In keeping with tradition, he was on hand to present the awards.

