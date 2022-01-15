Edina High’s wrestling revival is taking the Hornets to new heights this winter.
In front of a home crowd, Jan. 13 at the Edina High varsity gym, the Hornets picked up wins over Minneapolis Washburn 57-24 and Hopkins 65-12.
Besides winning those matches, the Hornets found success in Hopkins’ Paul Bengtson Invitational with a runner-up finish. Landon Nebel (132 pounds), Brody Perry (182) and Gavin Falk (heavyweight) won individual titles at Hopkins.
“We are 11-3 in dual meets this season,” junior captain Nebel noted. “And the trophy we won at Hopkins is the first one for our program [in Nebel’s five seasons on varsity].”
Nebel is 16-1 this season, and his only loss came when he moved up a weight class to match up against a state-ranked opponent from Burnsville. Before he graduates in 2023, Nebel will more than likely have more wins than any wrestler in Edina history.
“I was kind of disappointed when I lost to the kid from Burnsville,” Nebel said. “But he was one weight class up and had strength and good technique.”
Nebel said he might move down to 126 pound soon, as he considers that his best weight for the end of the season.
Perry, only the second sophomore wrestling captain Edina has ever had, is 14-6 this season.
“I have been on the team since seventh grade,” he said. “And this year’s team is the best.” Perry won his championship match at Hopkins with a 6-2 decision after pinning his opponent in the semifinals.
In addition to being wrestling teammates, Brody and Falk were football teammates, as well. Both played in the offensive line for the Hornets last fall.
Falk, who will play for the University of St. Thomas next season, is 6-6 and 285 pounds. His record on the mat this year is 16-3 and he is ranked tenth in The Guillotine Magazine state Class AAA poll.
“I was ranked sixth, but I lost a match last week and dropped to tenth,” Falk said.
Falk didn’t wrestle in the matches against Washburn because his potential opponent was undersized. He did wrestle Ayden Williams of Hopkins and scored a fall at 1:21. Alternate heavyweight Camden Rhodes gave Edina a 4-3 overtime win in his match against Washburn.
Nebel had a quick, decisive victory over Washburn’s Tiago Bertoldo-Zwicky, taking the fall in 1:41. Hopkins didn’t have an opponent for Nebel.
“My [Washburn] opponent was a lot less experienced than I am,” Nebel said. “I didn’t do anything fancy. I just used a butcher.”
Perry had a quick pin of his own, beating Hopkins’ 182-pounder Jeulien Long-Wynne in only 48 seconds.
Other Edina grapplers who won both of their matches Thursday night are Anthony Nichols (106), Nathan Grill (113), Grayson Bassi (120), Troy Doroff (126) and Owen Hipps (138).
Kenneth Braman and Jace Wilde split the 195-pound matches, each adding a win to his season total.
