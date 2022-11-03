Ninth-grader Lou Ruffien of the Edina High girls soccer team scored the only goal of the match in the 71st minute as the Hornets advanced to the state Class AAA finals with a 1-0 win over Mounds View Nov. 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
This semifinal game that began at 8 a.m. was filled with good defensive plays. In the first half, with only a minute remaining, Edina senior goalie Sydney Bakrtizes made a spectacular save on a breakaway. Lauren McAlpine, Mounds View’s senior goalie, had several big saves throughout the match, but couldn’t stop Ruffien from close range late in the second half. Her goal put the fifth-seeded Hornets in the championship match against second-seeded Rosemount, a 1-0 winner over defending state champion Stillwater, in the other semifinal match.
Ruffien’s big goal came on a pass from junior midfielder Grace Pohlidal, with both players already inside the box. A touch with her left foot gave Ruffien the angle she needed to bang a hard shot past McAlpine from nine yards out.
After the match, McAlpine talked about the challenge of playing Edina: “They are super good technically and also have a lot of speed. That is a great combination. We played Edina the first game of the State Tournament last year and knew we had to defend hard.”
“Mounds View played incredibly well today, and their goalkeeper kept them in the game,” Edina head coach Katie Aafedt said.
Ruffien was still processing her game-winning goal in a press conference that followed the match.
“I was really scared,” she said. “I got the pass from Grace, took one touch and hit it.”
“Lou had to hit a perfect shot, and she did,” Aafedt said.
After seeing the ball in the net, Edina’s student section broke into a chant - “She’s a fresh-man! She’s a fresh-man!”
Ruffien didn’t hear the chant, she was too busy concentrating on the next possession and helping Edina preserve the shutout.
Edina junior captain and midfielder Izzy Engle, who had 30 goals coming into the match, wasn’t able to score, even with several hard shots on the Mounds View goal.
“Their goalie played insane,” Engle said. “The game was challenging mentally. Sydney’s save [near the end of the first half] gave us some momentum defensively.”
