Edina midfielder Grace Pohlidal of the Edina girls soccer team controls the airways in a state semifinal win over Mounds View Nov. 1.

Ninth-grader Lou Ruffien of the Edina High girls soccer team scored the only goal of the match in the 71st minute as the Hornets advanced to the state Class AAA finals with a 1-0 win over Mounds View Nov. 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

This semifinal game that began at 8 a.m. was filled with good defensive plays. In the first half, with only a minute remaining, Edina senior goalie Sydney Bakrtizes made a spectacular save on a breakaway. Lauren McAlpine, Mounds View’s senior goalie, had several big saves throughout the match, but couldn’t stop Ruffien from close range late in the second half. Her goal put the fifth-seeded Hornets in the championship match against second-seeded Rosemount, a 1-0 winner over defending state champion Stillwater, in the other semifinal match.

