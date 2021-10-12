With 12 events in a high school swimming and diving meet, it isn’t often that two teams battle to a tie, but that’s what happened Oct. 7 when the Wayzata and Edina girls teams deadlocked 93-93.
The first event, the 200-yard medley relay, was a sign of things to come with Edina winning by less than a half second. Katie McCarthy, Ella Hall, Skyler Kieffer and Lauren Dewing swam 1:48.56 for the Hornets, while the Wayzata team of Linnea Kallebo, Nora Rabe, Claire Reinke and Aylah Smith went 1:48.98 for second place. Wayzata took third place with Ellen Lorentz, Addie Weimert, Anne Oddan and Kimberly Lan.
Wayzata placed 1-2 in the 200-yard freestyle with Geneva Fackler swimming 1:58.59 and Lucy Troyak going 1:58.92. Anna Schrag of Edina took third.
Kallebo from Wayzata won the 200 individual medley in 2:11.58. Second in 2:12.09 was Edina’s Skyler Kieffer. Rabe from Wayzata placed third.
Reinke gave Wayzata first place in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.46. Libbi McCarthy, Edina’s eighth-grader, was second in 24.62 and Smith from Wayzata swam third.
Shanze Karimi of Edina, undefeated in Lake meets this season, won diving with 253.55 points. Sasha Arne was second and Zara Karimi of Edina was third.
Wayzata’s Reinke set a pool record at Lifetime Fitness with a time of 55.51 in the 100 butterfly. Second and third places went to Edina’s Schrag and Wayzata’s Oddan.
Libbi McCarthy gave Edina first place in the 100 freestyle in 53.81, edging teammate Kieffer on a touch out. Kieffer swam 53.83. Hall of Edina was third.
Edina won the 500 freestyle by almost 10 seconds with All-American Katie McCarthy swimming 5:07.54. Second and third places went to Wayzata’s Erika Schraber and Fackler.
The Hornets’ success continued with a victory in the 200 free relay. Libbi McCarthy, Dewing, Schrag and Kieffer swam 1:39.76. Wayzata was second with the team of Smith, Caitlyn Close, Emily Alberts and Fackler. Edina took third with Hazel Dang, Anja Nymo, Hall and Audrey Peterson.
Katie McCarthy was tested in the 100 backstroke by Wayzata’s Kallebo. McCarthy won by a 58.71 to 59.22 time gap. Mia Mitchell of Edina placed third.
Wayzata’s Rabe won the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.44 with Edinans Eleanor Hughes and Nina Berke placing second and third.
Edina trailed by two points going into the last relay, so the Hornets had to take first place to have a chance for a win or a tie. They won the 400 freestyle event in 3:36.19 with Dewing, Schrag and the McCarthy sisters. Wayzata was second in 3:37.62 with Alberts, Close, Reinke and Fackler. Wayzata picked up third-place points with Oddan, Troyak, Lan and Kallebo.
