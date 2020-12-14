With young players filling most of the key roles in the varsity lineup, the Edina High girls volleyball team finished the 2020 season 3-8 overall and 2-7 in Lake Conference matches.
At 2-7, the Hornets were fifth in the Lake Conference standings behind top-10 teams Wayzata, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, plus St. Michael-Albertville, a team just outside of the top 10.
“Playing in the Lake Conference is great from a competitive standpoint, but not good for our won-lost record,” Edina head coach Mark Nelson said in a postseason interview. “In the Lake Conference we’re going against great teams, great coaches and great players every night. Being young and inexperienced this year, we struggled against the best teams in the conference. But we have some good, young talent and we were able to build for the long term.”
Edina’s conference wins were over Buffalo and Hopkins. The other victory came against Minneapolis Southwest.
Only two seniors - tri-captains Avery Vogt and Elena Mathern - played regularly for Edina. They provided valuable blocking, and Vogt had some strong performances as an outside hitter.
The other seniors on the roster are Mabel Dow, Macy McKeehen, Julia Molitor and Emma Rodeghier.
With six seniors graduating, the Hornets will return eight varsity players for the 2021 season.
Leading the returnees will be junior libero Sarah Bohrer, the third captain on this year’s team.
“Sarah is the first one in the gym and the last to leave,” coach Nelson said. “She does a good job as a quiet leader by setting an example.”
Bohrer led the Hornets in digs in many of the 11 matches played this season. Her quickness in getting to the ball was essential in initiating the attack.
Returning along with Bohrer will be both varsity setters - Brooke Bothwell and Aliya Dahlin.
“They are different setters,” Nelson said. “Brooke is super fast and has smaller hands. Aliya has larger hands, but is not as fast. She has to make every step count.”
In more than a few matches this fall, the Edina setters had close to an equal number of assists.
Edina has two big hitters due back next year - Tessa Dubbe and Ashley Hughes.
Dubbe is a classic Lake Conference-type hitter - 6 feet tall with good jumping ability and timing.
Hughes stands 5-7 and makes up for her lack of height with a big swing and leaping ability. “Ashley has a whole year to work with our setters on timing,” Nelson said. “One of the goals for Tessa is to be able to play all six rotations. She was our most consistent hitter this year.”
Another hitter with height and potential is 6-1 Maddy LaFrenz. Others eligible to return to the varsity lineup are 5-11 middle blocker Cece Wilde and defensive specialist Maddy Slaughter.
Like other teams all over the state, the Edina volleyball squad battled through COVID-19 this season. Some of the girls chose to play with masks, and in a 3-2 win over Minneapolis Southwest, all of the Hornets donned masks so that they would be on an even playing floor with Southwest, which required all of its players to mask up.
Edina was in tune with all of the COVID-19 protocol - wearing masks in team huddles, social distancing on the bench with chairs at least 6 feet apart and sanitizing the volleyballs for practice. Team meetings between sets and during timeouts were often in smaller pods with several coaches participating.
“We had nine coaches, including our volunteers, and we needed every one of them,” Nelson said.
Ella Haugen, Edina’s captain on the 2018 State Tournament team, didn’t have a season at Bowdoin College this fall, so she came back home to work with Edina’s setters, while also studying online.
“For her sake, I hope Ella is able to get back to playing next year,” Nelson said.
The Hornets are planning a virtual banquet for Dec. 3. At that time, awards for the 2020 season will be presented.
