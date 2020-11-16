The Edina High girls volleyball team scored its first Lake Conference sweep of the season over Buffalo, 25-22, 25-16, 25-11 in a recent match.
Two regulars were missing from the lineup when the Hornets played Minnetonka in a Lake match Nov. 12 at Tonka. The result was a 25-15, 25-21, 25-10 win for the Skippers.
Edina head coach Mark Nelson was pleased with the win over Buffalo. The Hornets’ other Lake Conference win was against Hopkins.
Nelson said, “We played really well against Buffalo, flying on all cylinders.”
One of the factors that played to Edina’s favor was the tandem setting of sophomore Brooke Bothwell and junior Aliya Dahlien. “They might be the two most improved servers in the Lake Conference,” Nelson said. “They consistently give our hitters a chance.”
Looking at another aspect of the Buffalo match, Nelson said, “Our defensive play was phenomenal with Sarah Bohrer and Ashley Hughes making plays.
Statistically, the win over Buffalo was a step forward for the Hornets.
Sophomore Tessa Dubbe had nine kills in the match and Hughes added seven. Assists were almost equally divided among the two setters - Bothwell with 12 and Dahlin with 11.
Hughes was a star on the service line with seven aces and also led the Hornets with 14 digs. Bohrer and Dahlin each added eight digs and CeCe Wilde had two blocks.
Prior to the Buffalo and Minnetonka matches, the Hornets lost to the state’s No. 1-ranked Class AAA team, Wayzata, in three straight sets.
“Wayzata serves really well,” Nelson said. “We did well when Tessa Dubbe was in the front row.”
Olivia Swenson, the Trojans’ leading hitter, had 16 kills in the contest. Dubbe had six kills to lead Edina and teammate Elena Mathern had four. Bohrer’s defense in the back row yielded six digs. Hughes and Maddy Slaughter each had four digs.
The recent results gave Edina a 3-7 season record and placed the Hornets fifth in the Lake Conference standings.
Edina will have a chance to improve its conference standing in a 7 p.m. match against Hopkins Thursday, Nov. 19, at Edina High Activity Center.
