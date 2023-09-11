Edina volleyball
Edina volleyball players celebrate after a set victory.
Paola Contreras-Diaz
Junior Paola Contreras-Diaz controls the floor for the Edina High girls volleyball team.

After starting the season 0-3, the Edina High girls volleyball team clicked last week in improving to 5-4 overall.

The surge began with a 3-1 win over Burnsville Sept. 5 at Edina Activity Center.

  

