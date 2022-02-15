One of the most important Lake Conference boys hockey games of 2021-22 is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, when Wayzata hosts Edina at Plymouth Ice Center.
Both teams still have aspirations of winning the conference title. Going into this week’s round of games, Wayzata stood 8-2-0. Edina was 5-3-0, trailing Wayzata and Eden Prairie (7-2-0) and Minnetonka (6-3-0). Just as important as the Lake Conference standings, Saturday’s result could very well determine the No. 1 seed for the Section 6AA playoffs, although Benilde-St. Margaret’s is also in the conversation.
“The game has huge seeding implications,” Edina head coacgh Curt Giles said. “It’s a big game for them, a big game for us.”
Junior goalie Will Ingemann of Wayzata said, “It’s a big game for seeding. Edina beat us 6-2 in the Turkey Trot [in November], and then we beat them 1-0 in the first Lake Conference game. The series with Edina is crazy. They’re a physical team.”
Asked about goals for the Edina game, other than winning it, Wayzata head coach Pat O’Leary said, “If we play the way we did against Eden Prairie [in a 3-1 victory Feb. 12], I’ll be happy. Edina has a really good top line. It could be a one-goal game and we need to play the whole 51 minutes.”
Edina’s top line of center AJ Doll and wings Jimmy Clark and Trey Fechko got all three goals Feb. 12 when the Hornets beat Minnetonka 3-2 in a Lake Conference game at Braemar Arena.
One thing to look for Feb. 19 is the goalie contest between two of the state’s best junior goaltenders - Ingemann from Wayzata and Edina’s Robbie Clarkowski.
