Julian Thym
Buy Now

Julian Thym is hitting big in first doubles action against the Blake Bears.
Matthew Fullerton

No. 1 singles standout Matthew Fullerton leads the Edina High boys tennis team.

Edina High boys tennis coach Gary Aasen figured there would be three Lake Conference teams in the State Class AA Tournament next week, but now there are only two.

The Hornets advanced out of Section 6AA by defeating The Blake School in the finals May 23. Eden Prairie defeated Minnetonka 7-0 to advance from the Section 2AA finals. But Wayzata, the state’s No. 1-ranked Class AA team, lost in a 4-3 upset to Orono in the Section 5AA finals.

Although seedings were not known when this edition went to press, it is assumed that No. 2-ranked Edina is almost certain to be the No. 1 seed for the State Team Tournament Tuesday and Wednesday, June 7-8 at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.

Coach Aasen was very pleased with the Hornets’ performance in the win over a young and talented Blake team, coached by longtime Edina resident Ted Warner.

“We played well throughout the lineup,” coach Aasen said. “Blake is always a good opponent.”

The first two matches finished almost simultaneously with No. 1 and 2 Edina singles players Matthew Fullerton and Nolan Ranger winning in straight sets. Fullerton won 6-1, 6-1 over Kai Chen, while Ranger shut out Sam Leslie 6-0, 6-0.

“We started strong with the wins from Matthew and Nolan,” Aasen said. “Our second doubles team [Eddie Revenig and Andy Aasen] got up early and were done fairly quickly to give us a 3-0 lead. The other four matches were interesting. Blake played well at every spot.”

third singles proved to be the longest match of the day with Abhinav Maneesh of the Hornets rallying to defeat Tarun Gopalakrishnan 0-6, 6-4, 7-6. Gopalakrishnan is a relentless player who returns everything and makes very few mistakes. Maneesh played that way, too.

Edina’s fourth singles player Thomas Loucks won 6-4, 6-2.

The first and third doubles points were not easy for the Hornets to win.

Humza Chaudhri and Julian Thym showed superior teamwork in defeating Blake’s Andrew Richardson and Will Mairs 6-3, 7-6 at No. 1.

At No. 3, Andy Norman and Ben Thym won 6-6, 6-4, 6-1 over Sai Buddi and Steven Cao.

Tags

Load comments