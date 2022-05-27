Edina High boys tennis coach Gary Aasen figured there would be three Lake Conference teams in the State Class AA Tournament next week, but now there are only two.
The Hornets advanced out of Section 6AA by defeating The Blake School in the finals May 23. Eden Prairie defeated Minnetonka 7-0 to advance from the Section 2AA finals. But Wayzata, the state’s No. 1-ranked Class AA team, lost in a 4-3 upset to Orono in the Section 5AA finals.
Although seedings were not known when this edition went to press, it is assumed that No. 2-ranked Edina is almost certain to be the No. 1 seed for the State Team Tournament Tuesday and Wednesday, June 7-8 at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.
Coach Aasen was very pleased with the Hornets’ performance in the win over a young and talented Blake team, coached by longtime Edina resident Ted Warner.
“We played well throughout the lineup,” coach Aasen said. “Blake is always a good opponent.”
The first two matches finished almost simultaneously with No. 1 and 2 Edina singles players Matthew Fullerton and Nolan Ranger winning in straight sets. Fullerton won 6-1, 6-1 over Kai Chen, while Ranger shut out Sam Leslie 6-0, 6-0.
“We started strong with the wins from Matthew and Nolan,” Aasen said. “Our second doubles team [Eddie Revenig and Andy Aasen] got up early and were done fairly quickly to give us a 3-0 lead. The other four matches were interesting. Blake played well at every spot.”
third singles proved to be the longest match of the day with Abhinav Maneesh of the Hornets rallying to defeat Tarun Gopalakrishnan 0-6, 6-4, 7-6. Gopalakrishnan is a relentless player who returns everything and makes very few mistakes. Maneesh played that way, too.
Edina’s fourth singles player Thomas Loucks won 6-4, 6-2.
The first and third doubles points were not easy for the Hornets to win.
Humza Chaudhri and Julian Thym showed superior teamwork in defeating Blake’s Andrew Richardson and Will Mairs 6-3, 7-6 at No. 1.
At No. 3, Andy Norman and Ben Thym won 6-6, 6-4, 6-1 over Sai Buddi and Steven Cao.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.