Senja Leeper
Sophomore Senja Leeper scored two goals Friday night in Minnetonka's 4-0 girls hockey win over Holy Family Catholic.
Layla Hemp

Minnetonka sophomore goalie Layla Hemp shuts out Holy Family Catholic in the Section 2AA title game at Braemar Arena.
Sami Cowger
Coach Sami Cowger organizes her Edina hockey girls in a 4-0 win over The Blake School.
Kendall Hassler
Kendall Hassler 97 of Benilde-St. Margaret's High girls hockey battles Taylor Porthan of Edina along the boards.

When the seeding for the State Class AA Girls Hockey Tournament was released Saturday, Feb. 18, by the Minnesota State High School League, there were no surprises.

Minnetonka (26-2-0) was awarded the top seed and will play unseeded Centennial/Spring Lake Park in the opening round at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Xcel Energy Center.

