When the seeding for the State Class AA Girls Hockey Tournament was released Saturday, Feb. 18, by the Minnesota State High School League, there were no surprises.
Minnetonka (26-2-0) was awarded the top seed and will play unseeded Centennial/Spring Lake Park in the opening round at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Xcel Energy Center.
Andover and Edina, the second and third seeds have afternoon games Thursday, with No. 2 Andover meeting unseeded Rosemount at 11 a.m. and No. 3 Edina facing unseeded Lakeville North at 1 p.m.
Edina was the second seed for the State Class AA Tournament last year and took third place after losing to Minnetonka in an exciting semifinal game. Andover beat Minnetonka to become the state champion.
The Hornets come into this year’s tournament 21-4-2 overall. They split with top-seeded Minnetonka during the Lake Conference portion of the season.
The other state game of the evening session at 8 p.m. pits fourth-seeded Gentry Academy against No. 5 Moorhead. The winner will most likely face Minnetonka in the second of two semifinal games Friday, Feb. 24. If the seeds hold, Edina would play Andover in the first semifinal game, which is set for 6 p.m. on the 24th.
The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
Section finals
The seedings for the Section 6AA Tournament did not go well for Edina, which was relegated to the No. 2 spot for the first time since 2016.
Edina came into the tournament 19-5-1, but was given the No. 2 seed behind The Blake School (14-11-0). The reason? Blake had beaten Edina 1-0 in a regular-season game.
Looking at the records and the fact that Edina had beaten Minnetonka 3-0 in a recent outing, the Hornet girls thought the No. 2 seed was unfair. So they were out to prove it when they faced off against Blake in the section finals Feb. 17 at Parade Ice Garden in Minneapolis.
The first period of the championship game was scoreless, but the Hornets gained momentum by killing three penalties in the opening 17 minutes.
Senior goaltender Uma Corniea picked up the 102nd win of her six-season high school career in a 4-0 shutout.
Corniea was asked what she told the other girls before the finals. “I reminded everyone to play our game,” she said.
Section semifinals
When was the last time you saw this? In the Section 6AA semifinal game between Edina and third-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25 penalties were called. And amazingly, every one of the six goals scored was a power-play goal. Edina won that battle 5-1 with five conversions on nine power plays. Coach Kevin Gray’s Red Knights were held to one goal on their 10 power plays.
“Benilde-St. Margaret’s is a physical team,” Edina head coach Sami Cowger said after the game. “When we played them during the regular season, there were more than 20 penalties.”
Goaltender Corniea said, “A lot of the Benilde girls are former Edina traveling players, so that is one reason for the rivalry.”
“We worked a lot on our power play the last 10 days,” coach Cowger said. “And we have 10 girls on our power-play units who can put the puck in the net. That creates a dangerous situations for our opponents.”
Taylor Porthan opened Edina’s scoring against BSM with an unassisted power-play goal in the first period. Then Whitney Horton scored with assists from Hannah Halverson and Ellie Chapman.
The Hornets poured it on in the second period with three more goals. Halverson scored on assists from Porthan and Lorelai Nelson, then Horton made her second goal of the night with Chapman and Halverson assisting. Cate McCoy closed Edina’s scoring with assists from Porthan and Lauren Zawoyski.
BSM’s only goal came early in the third period when Kaeli Koopman converted on an assist from captain Abby Garvin.
The Blake School had an easy time in the section semifinals, beating Armstrong/Cooper 8-0. The story of the game was a five-goal performance by Blake senior forward Sam Broz. Jackie Wethington, Remy Abraham and Payton Smith added goals for the Bears and Suzy Higuchi was the top playmaker with three assists. Ninth-grader Janie McGawn was the Bears’ winner in goal.
Thoughts on state
At state this week, Corniea might be the trump card for Edina. As the all-time state leader in both wins and shutouts, she can be the difference-maker.
“Everyone on our team gets along, and we lift each other,” Corniea said. “My energy and intensity are high this time of year because I love the competition.”
Coach Cowger has only six seniors on her team this season and four of them are captains - Corniea, defenseman Sami Hankinson and forwards Ellie Chapman and Lauren Zawoyski.
