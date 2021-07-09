Charlie Chapman
Charlie Chapman of the Brew Tang Clams hits a double in his team's 19-0 win over Big Swingers July 8. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)
Max Johnson
Max Johnson of the Average Bros scores on a base hit in Edina Thursday Night softball. The Hounds nipped the Average Bros 12-10 in the final week of regular-season action. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

The Toasted Cheesers grilled the competition for an 11-0 regular season in the Thursday Night Men’s Rec Softball League at Van Valkenburg Park.

With the playoffs beginning Thursday, July 15, a number of teams would love to upset the Cheesers, but it won’t be easy. The regular-season champs have outscored their opponents 195-80 in 2021.

In the regular-season finale July 8, the Toasted Cheesers held off the No. 1 contender, Yamaha Golf & Utility, 12-10 in a well-played game.

“It was the kind of game you’d expect from the top two teams,” Yamaha captain Alex Karos said. “They came in 10-0 and we were 9-1.”

Matt Leer, the slugging first baseman for the Toasted Cheesers, said, “This is the best competition we’ve had all season. A game like this gets us ready for the playoffs.”

In other games played on July 8, The Hounds nipped Average Bros 12-10, Lasershow edged Town Hall Brew Crew 8-6, Swingin’ Meat sank the Motor Boaters 12-1, Viking Forest invaded Beaver Island 19-9, the Clams shut out Big Swingers 19-0, Foul Tips had a big night in a 28-7 win over Internal Revenue and Average at Best took down Beer N’ Steroids 18-10.

The Thursday Night playoffs will take place three consecutive weeks with the first round July 15, the semifinals July 22 and the championship game July 29.

In the upper bracket on the 15th, the Cheesers (11-0) will play Lasershow (5-6) and Average at Best (8-4) will play the Brew Tang Clams (8-4) in 6:15 p.m. games.

The lower bracket has the Town Hall Brew Crew (8-3) playing Viking Forest (8-4) and Yamaha (9-2) matching up with Beer N’ Steroids (6-6), with both games beginning at 7:20.

In addition to the playoffs between the top eight teams in the standings, the second eight Thursday finishers have their own tournament.

The top seed goes to the Motor Boaters, who are led by the Leer boys, Andy and Ben.

Seeds 9-16 get the late start times for the first round this week.

Games at 8:25 Thursday, the 15th, are Motor Boaters (5-7) vs. Big Swingers (2-9) and The Hounds (4-7) vs. Internal Revenue (4-8).

Games at 9:30 are Swingin’ Meat (4-7) vs. Foul Tips (3-8) and Beaver Island (4-7) vs. Average Bros (2-9).

