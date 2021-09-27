With the Section 6AA Team Tennis Tournament beginning the week of Oct. 4, Edina is once again a good bet to go to state.
The Hornets have a rich tradition with 36 state Class AA team championships from 1978 to date. It will be an uphill climb to a state title this year, since Lake rival Minnetonka has a perfect season going, but the Hornets remain optimistic.
“We are excited about the prospect of playing a full schedule,” Edina head coach Jaime Gaard Chapman said. In 2020, there was no State Tournament. However, the teams did play section tournaments. Edina won Section 6AA and Minnetonka was the champion in 2AA. Besides Minnetonka, the only team to defeat Edina this year is Rochester Mayo. When Minnetonka matched up against Mayo last week, the Skippers posted a 5-2 victory.
Edina had a resounding 7-0 win over St. Michael-Albertville Sept. 21 to wrap up second place behind Minnetonka in the Lake standings.
Sami Hankinson, Edina’s No. 1 singles player, had a nearly perfect match in beating Kyra Purrier 6-0, 6-0.
At second singles, Zoya Hasan of the Hornets won 6-0, 6-1 over Mylin Lemke. Edina’s success continued with Lauryn Schenck winning 6-1, 6-1 over Sydney Rogers at third singles.
Molly Bennett, new to the singles lineup for this match, shut out STMA’s Megan Kurth 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
“Molly is a player who has continued to improve,” coach Gaard Chapman noted.
Nicola Santoni, who usually plays second singles, switched over to first doubles to pair with co-captain Ana Martinez. They posted a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Ellie Breuer and Olivia Flaten.
At second doubles, co-captain Kate Miller and Annie Klemmensen defeated Lauren Ras and Jenna Kyono 6-0, 6-0. And at third doubles, Elena Loucks welcomed teammate Lily Santoni to the varsity lineup. The Hornet pair defeated Ady Murkins and Ellie Hunsley 6-1, 6-1.
“Kate Miller and Annie Klemmensen are good friends off the court,” Gaard Chapman said. “I wanted to give them the opportunity to play together.”
Missing from Edina’s lineup for the STMA match was senior Myra Han. She had another school obligation last week after being named homecoming queen. Naturally, her tennis teammates were very excited.
