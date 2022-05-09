By the time this issue of the Sun Current arrives in mailboxes and stores around town, the Lake Conference should have a boys tennis champion for 2022.
Edina and Wayzata, both undefeated until this week, were scheduled to play for the title Tuesday, May 10, at Wayzata.
No matter who won, it is likely the teams will see one another again in the State Class AA Tournament in June.
Edina head coach Gary Aasen doesn’t think the state rankings will change much after the Edina-Wayzata match. They will still be No. 1 and No. 2 in the state, with the winner in the No. 1 spot. Orono, which lost to Wayzata 5-2 May 4, is likely to remain No. 3, and Rochester Mayo, which lost to Wayzata 5-2 May 6, is almost certain to hold onto No. 4.
“I knew the Wayzata-Orono match would be competitive, regardless of which team won,” Edina head coach Gary Aasen said.
The Hornets had two Lake Conference victories last week, beating Minnetonka 7-0 and following up with a 7-0 win over Hopkins. Edina’s No. 1 and 2 singles players Matthew Fullerton and Nolan Ranger continue to lead the way along six superb doubles players.
Fullerton is among the top contenders for a state singles title this spring after finishing second to Bjorn Swenson of Mounds View last year. Swenson is not playing high school tennis in 2022 as he prepares to join the Michigan team for Big Ten Conference play next season. Players who might challenge Fullerton at state include Allen Gong of Eagan, Matias Maule of Orono and Collin Beduhn of Wayzata.
Getting back to his team’s May 3 win over Minnetonka, Aasen said, “I was very impressed with all three of their doubles teams. They gave us good matches.”
At first doubles, Humza Chaudhri and Eddie Revenig defeated William Wheaton and Sodhum Sodhi of the Skippers 6-1, 7-5. At No. 2, Edina’s Andy Norman and Julian Thym were tested by Sebastian Villaneauva before they prevailed 6-4, 6-4. Third doubles was another good test with Hornets Ben Thym and Matt Maciosek besting Winston Wheaton and Neel Kashyap 6-1, 6-3.
“Our depth in doubles is a nice luxury to have,” Aasen said. In addition to the six who played against Minnetonka, the coach’s son, Andy Aasen, provides experience and depth in doubles.
Edina had little trouble with Minnetonka in any of the singles matches.
Fullerton blitzed Tonka’s No. 1, Nathan Keese, 6-0, 6-0, and at No. 2, Ranger defeated Mats Van Gorkum 6-1, 6-0. Abi Maneesh of Edina won 6-1, 6-2 over Ethan Chen at No. 3, and in a well-played fourth singles match, Thomas Loucks of the Hornets defeated Sam Siegel 6-3, 6-2.
In a match at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 12, Edina travels to Eden Prairie for a Lake Conference match at Round Lake Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.