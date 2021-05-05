Edina High’s boys tennis team is accustomed to winning the Edina Invitational championship almost every year, but it didn’t happen Saturday, May 1.
With three key starters missing from the lineup, the Hornets lost to Lake Conference rival 5-2 in the championship match on the Steve Paulsen Courts at Creek Valley Elementary.
The Hornets were missing their top two singles players, Mathew Fullerton and Oskar Jansson, who were out of town for a USTA tournament, and also Nolan Ranger.
“I didn’t know how we’d respond with guys playing different positions and changing doubles combinations,” Hornet head coach Gary Aasen said. “But we’re a good team even without those three players.”
Edina had no trouble in the opening round, dispatching Breck School 6-1, but in the semifinals the Hornets had to scrap to defeat a good Orono team 4-3.
“I don’t want to make excuses, but we had some tired bodies after that Orono match,” Aasen said. “I knew that match might gas us out.”
Edina battled gamely against Wayzata, but lost three-set matches at first and second doubles. With wins in those two matches, Edina could have won 4-3.
Co-captain Otto Schreiner was the star of the championship match for Edina as he handed 6-foot-8 Collin Beduhn of Wayzata his first loss of the season. “Otto played great,” Aasen said. “He has had so many injuries the last two years, but he is getting stronger.”
Edina’s other point came in third doubles, where Andy Aasen and Andy Norman won in three sets, 6-1, 1-6, 10-5.
Before the tournament, Edina played The Blake School and won 5-2.
Fullerton battled hard to beat Sujit Chepuri 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at first singles. At No. 2, Jansson beat Kai Chen 6-3, 7-5. Schreiner won 6-1, 6-1 over Andrew Richardson at No. 3 and Norman defeated Tarun Gopalakrishnan 7-5, 7-5 at No. 4.
Edina’s Luke Westholder and Edward Revenig won 6-3-, 3-6, 6-1 over Sam Leslie and Ben Peterson at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2, Blake’s Rohan Harle and Jack Prince won 6-3, 6-0 and at No. 3, Blake’s Thomas Jay and Will Rosenbloom topped Andy Aasen and Ben Thym 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.
