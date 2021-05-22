Two of the storied programs in Minnesota high school tennis are Edina and The Blake School.
The west metro rivals play every year, sometimes twice, and they always have good matches.
Coach Gary Aasen of Edina feels Blake will give Edina the most competition in this year’s Section 6AA Tournament, which begins this week with home matches for the higher-seeded teams.
“Blake has four or five seniors, and I guarantee they’ll be hard to beat,” Aasen said. “They’ll all show up.”
Edina has lost only two times this year, a pair of 5-2 matches with Wayzata. The Hornets were not at full strength for either match.
They were at full strength last week when they wrapped up the Lake Conference season in second place with a 7-0 victory over Minnetonka.
“Minnetonka is a solid team,” Aasen said. “Overall, we played a really solid match from top to bottom, and I felt we controlled the match.”
Only two of the points were hotly contested.
At first singles, Edina sophomore Matthew Fullerton defeated Minnetonka eighth-grader Maddox Lundell 6-1, 7-5. And in a well-played second doubles match, Edina’s Edward Revenig and Julian Thym defeated Sam Core and Sohum Sodhi 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Oskar Jansson, Nolan Ranger and Andy Norman of the Hornets won singles points in straight sets, with none of them giving up more than two games.
At first doubles, captains Luke Westholder and Otto Schreiner scored an efficient 6-0, 6-0 win. At third doubles, Humza Chaudhri and Andy Aasen picked up the point 6-0, 6-4 against Skippers Grant Douville and Lars Birhanzel.
When this week’s Sun Current went to press, pairings for the section team tourney had not been made. As the top seed, Edina is likely to have every match at home on the Steve Paulsen Courts at Creek Valley Elementary School.
