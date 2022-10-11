Sami Hankinson
Sami Hankinson plays first singles for the Edina tennis team.
Annie Klemmensen
Annie Klemmensen (right) holds up a high-five for Nicola Santoni, her Edina doubles partner.

Sami Hankinson has grown up dressed in Edina green and white.

Her dad Casey and her uncles Peter and Ben wore the Hornet colors as hall-of-fame athletes and so did her grandfather, the late John Hankinson.

