Sami Hankinson has grown up dressed in Edina green and white.
Her dad Casey and her uncles Peter and Ben wore the Hornet colors as hall-of-fame athletes and so did her grandfather, the late John Hankinson.
Cousin Hannah Hankinson preceded Sami as a captain in the girls tennis program. One fan attending an Edina girls tennis match last week and observed, “You look out on these courts 100 years from now, and there will still be Hankinsons playing for Edina.”
When she hears comments like that, Sami just smiles. She isn’t thinking about 100 years from now. Her focus is solely on this tennis season, and then she’ll finish her senior year with hockey in the winter and golf in the spring. Sami has been to state in all three sports and has played on state-championship teams in both tennis and hockey.
There are three captains on the Hornet tennis, and coincidentally, the other two are multisport athletes, as well. Nicola Santoni is an All-Lake Conference tennis and lacrosse player. In addition to leading the tennis team, Annie Klemmensen is a hockey forward.
These athletes move from season to season, sport to sport, never overlooking the Edina traditions.
“It has been super cool this year to play on a team with so much young talent,” Klemmensen said after the Hornets defeated Burnsville Oct. 7 in the Section 6AA semifinals on the Steve Paulsen Courts at Creek Valley Elementary School. “We have been teaching them the ways of EGT.”
“When we leave, they’ll know the traditions of EGT and pass them along to another group of girls,” Santoni said.”
The Hornet girls tennis team has surpassed expectations this season with an overall record of 18-1, going into the section team finals, which were scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10, the day this week’s Sun Current went to press.
“Our last ride with the tennis team is super special,” Hankinson said. The last time Edina won state was Hankinson’s ninth-grade season when the nucleus of the team consisted of Nicole Copeland, Lizzy Van Ert, Jessica Ip, Ingrid Smith and Shaylynn Reger. That was Steve Paulsen’s last season as the Hornets’ head coach before Jaime Gaard Chapman took over.
This season’s lineup changes from time to time, with several consistent components. Hankinson always plays first singles, Klemmensen always plays first doubles and the undefeated second doubles team of Lauryn Schenck and Rashi Singh never changes.
“I have had kind of an up and down year,” said Hankinson, who has been winning most of her matches 6-0, 6-0 recently. She has switched from a power game to a baseline game and has the quickness to get to almost every ball her opponent hits. That’s how she defeated Greta Campbell of Bloomington Jefferson in a shutout during the section quarterfinals Oct. 6.
Klemmensen has had five different partners in first doubles, most often either Nicola Santoni or ninth-grader Emmy Inderieden.
“Sami anchors our singles and Annie anchors our doubles,” coach Gaard Chapman said. “With players like Nicola and Emmy, we can switch our lineup depending on who we’re playing against. Emmy is so great - she is willing to go where she is needed. She can play any spot in the lineup.”
Santoni has played three different positions - No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles - during the course of the season.
There is only one team ahead of Edina in the state Class AA rankings, and that’s the undefeated, defending state champion Minnetonka.
In a Lake Conference match in September, Minnetonka defeated Edina 5-2.
When Edina played Burnsville in the section semifinals Oct. 7, the weather had turned cold. It was 70 degrees earlier in the week, but on that Friday the high temperature was only 46 degrees.
“It’s definitely cold,” Klemmensen said. “But once you begin playing, it isn’t too bad. You dress in layers.”
“When it’s cold like this, I realize that our opponents are cold, too,” Santoni said.
“I try not to think about the weather,” Hankinson said. “When it’s cold like this, I just want to keep my feet moving.”
Hankinson would have felt warm in any weather on Friday because her grandmother, Bonnie, was in the audience, back from more than a month’s vacation in Europe. Having family on hand for the matches means a lot to the girls on the team, and most of the parents are in the bleachers or around the fences for every event.
