The Edina High girls synchronized swimming team made history last week at Art Downey Aquatic Center with their first-ever win over St. Louis Park.
In the 62-year history of Edina synchro, Park has finished ahead of the Hornets every year and has a long history of top finishes at the State Meet.
Edina coach Carla Steffen, commenting on the achievement, said, “For those who don’t know, only St. Louis Park had ever won the Central Section championship ... ever. We just took down a dynasty of serious synchro proportion.”
In addition to Edina and St. Louis Park, Central Division synchro competitors include Bloomington and Osseo/Maple Grove.
Edina was swimming in the State Meet last weekend, but results were not known at the time the Sun Current went to press with an early deadline due to Memorial Day.
Wayzata went into last weekend’s meet having won 11 consecutive state championships. Edina has already taken down one dynasty. The next challenge will be to try for a winning outcome against Wayzata.
Synchronized swimming involves solo, duet, trio and team competition with long and short programs. This year’s State Meet was held at Edina’s Art Downey Aquatic Center, which is named in honor of the retired Edina High boys swimming coach.
