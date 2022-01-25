A drama is unfolding in Minnesota high school boys swimming this winter.
And fans from Edina and Minnetonka are following that drama every step of the way.
Edina defeated Minnetonka 99-78 in a dual meet to keep its lead in the Lake Conference standings, but Minnetonka had the upper hand when it won the State True Team Meet.
Sure, there are other excellent teams in the Lake Conference, including Eden Prairie and Wayzata, but don’t be surprised if Edina and Minnetonka are the teams at the top of the podium when the Minnesota State High School League announces the scores in the Class AA finals March 5 at the University of Minnesota.
Results from the State True Team Meet were published in last week’s Sun editions. As a refresher, Minnetonka won with 2,216 points. Wayzata was second with 2,047 and Edina was third with 1,846. Eden Prairie did not swim in State True Team.
In the dual meet between Edina and Minnetonka at Edina’s Art Downey Aquatic Center, the Hornets dominated in the first two events and held the lead to the finish.
Patrick Horton, Rohan D’Souza Larson, Kai Taft and Mikey Thurk gave Edina the win in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:35.83. Minnetonka placed second with Ryan McGuirk, Carson Witte, Henry Rosenhagen and Graham Muench. Edina secured third-place points with Jiarui Xue, Bob Zhang, Nico Leibert and Max Dow.
A Hornet sweep in the 200-yard freestyle was one of the keys to winning the dual meet. Matthew Walker was first in 1:43.64. Brennan Hughes and Paul Villafana were second and third.
The trend continued in the 200-yard individual medley, as Edina took first and second with Taft and Xue. Minnetonka’s Carson Witte was third.
Edina finished 1-2-3 in the 50 freestyle with Thurk (21.68), Dow (22.35) and Leibert (22.56).
Trey Maroney of Tonka was first in diving with a 229.70 total. Edina’s Jay Lebakken finished second, while Tonka’s Will Rolfe and Tyler Vos were third and fourth.
Horton and Walker gave Edina a 1-2 finish in the 100 butterfly. Horton’s winning time was 51.03. Rosenhagen of Minnetonka took third place.
Thurk (47.66) and Dow (48.05) gave Edina first and second in the 100 freestyle. Minnetonka’s McGuirk placed third.
Xue, Hughes and Villafana of Edina had a 1-2-3 sweep in the 500 freestyle. Xue swam 4:43.13 for the win.
Edina took the 200 freestyle relay in 1:26.71 with Thurk, D’Souza Larson, Taft and Dow. Minnetonka was second with Daniel Shelstad,, Ryan Diede, Carson Witte and Muench and Edina placed third with Walker, Zhang, Xue and Hughes.
At that point in the meet, Edina had enough points to guarantee a team victory, so the Hornets swam only exhibition in the last three events.
Mitchell Lesage swam 59.79 for Minnetonka’s first place in the 100 backstroke. Teammates Peter Lacey and Kai Peterson took second and third. Edina’s Will Clausman swam an exhibition time of 59.54.
Max Louie of Tonka swam 1:06.34 to win the 100 breaststroke. Isaac McFall and Luke Edwards were second and third. Edina’s Taft and D’Souza had a great race in the exhibition lane, with Taft edging his teammate 1:00.18 to 1:00.34.
To close the meet Minnetonka’s Edwards,. Diede, Louie and McGuirk swam 3:16.80 for first place in the 400 freestyle relay. Second place went to the Minnetonka team of Ben Jabs, Evan Witte, William Poey and Drew Eichhorn. Edina posted an exhibition time of 3:14.38 with Walker, Horton, Hughes and Leibert.
