Wayzata’s hopes for a share of the Lake Conference girls aquatics championship were dashed by Edina 97-87 in the final dual meet of the season Oct. 13.
In other meets this year, champion Edina had been able to swim exhibition only in three or four events, but against the Trojans the Hornets were pressed to the limit.
Wayzata opened the meet with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay. Tessa Moore, Nora Rabe, Claire Reinke and Kimberly Lan swam 1:49.26. Edina was second with Lauren Dewing, Eleanor Hughes, Hazel Dang and Macy Malinski.
Edina bounced back with a 1-2 finish from Anna Schrag and Audrey Peterson in the 200-yard freestyle. Geneva Fackler of Wayzata was third. It was a close race between the Edina girls with Schrag edging Peterson 1:59.71 to 1:59.78.
In a 200-yard individual medley race between two of the state’s best swimmers, Edina captain Katie McCarthy swam 2:05.66 to defeat Wayzata’s Reinke. Frances Muir of Edina took third.
Libbi McCarthy, Katie’s younger sister, took first in the 50 freestyle in 24.23. Emily Alberts and Lam from Wayzata placed second and third.
Diving featured close competition between Edina senior Shanze Karimi and Wayzata eighth-grader Ashley Mouyenga that Karimi won 163.50 to 2:46.60. Greta Severson of Wayzata placed third and Emmi Kaiser of Edina was fourth.
Reinke and Moore of Wayzata placed 1-2 in the 100 butterfly with Reinke winning in 56.02. Edina’s Dang took third place.
Libbi McCarthy was first in the 100 freestyle in 53.26. Alberts and Lan of Wayzata placed second and third.
Muir, the Edina ninth-grader, won the 500 freestyle in 5:09.06 with Erika Schraber from Wayzata second and Anja Nymo from Edina third.
Edina took first in the 200 freestyle relay with the McCarthy sisters, Schrag and Ella Hall swimming 1:39.41. Wayzata was second with Alberts, Bridget Stowe, Fackler and Lan swimming 1:40.61.
Katie McCarthy boosted Edina’s lead with her win in the 100 backstroke. She held off a challenge from Wayzata’s Moore, 57.44 to 57.90. Linnea Kallebo of Wayzata was third.
Edina clinched its victory when Hall and Hughes placed 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke that Hall won 1:07.51 to Hughes’ 1:07.89. Rabe of Wayzata took third in 1:08.61.
Swimming unopposed in the 400 freestyle relay, the Trojans won in 3:40.57 with Alberts, Moore, Fackler and Reinke. Wayzata’s second-place team was comprised of Kallebo, Rabe, Schraber and Lucy Troyak.
Edina finished first in the Lake standings at 6-0, while Minnetonka was second at 5-1 and Wayzata took third place at 4-2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.