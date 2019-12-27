It is still early in the Lake Conference boys aquatics season, but it looks like the Edina Hornets will be hard to overtake for the championship.
The Hornets defeated Wayzata, one of the main contenders, 95-83 the first week of the season. The second week also went well for coach Scott Johnson’s Hornets, who had home-pool advantage in a 99-82 victory over Minnetonka.
Edina and Minnetonka are usually neck-and-neck for the conference title, but in this meet, Edina was able to put it away early and swim exhibition in the final two events.
The Hornets opened with a win in the 200-yard medley relay with Patrick Horton, Charlie Webb, Tommy McCarthy and Gabe Baker swimming 1:37.76. Minnetonka’s team of Ben Binder, John Wargin, Ryan Lund and Kai Louie was close behind in 1:38.31.
Edina pulled further ahead with Matthew Walker’s win in the 200-yard freestyle. Tonka’s Knute Wargin was second and Edina’s Liam DeMuth took third. Walker’s time was 1:45.33.
Minnetonka scored its first win of the meet when senior captain John Wargin won the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:57.47. Second place went to Edina’s Biscan in 1:58.84. Binder from Minnetonka placed third.
Edina’s Webb sped to victory in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.85. Minnetonka’s Lund was second in 22.34 and Kai Taft of Edina took third in 22.59.
Diving was extremely close between two of the Lake’s best as Oliver Poitevent of Tonka edged Max Deters of Edina 241.30 to 240.20. Jack Eichhorn of Tonka placed third.
Walker from Edina earned his second win of the meet while tying Minnetonka’s Lund in the 100 butterfly. The dead heat ended with both boys touching in 52.61 seconds. Third place went to Edina’s Horton in 52.83.
Webb had his third win of the day in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 47.38. Baker from Edina and Louie from Minnetonka placed second and third.
A great race developed in the 500 freestyle. Knute Wargin of Minnetonka won in 4:50.99, and Edina’s Biscan was right with him, finishing in 4:51.38. Charlie Klukow from Edina placed third in 4:54.40.
In the 200 free relay, Webb earned his fourth event of the day, leading off an Edina foursome that also included Baker, Mikey Thurk and Taft.
Minnetonka took second place in the 200 free relay with the Wargin brothers, Louie and Alex Galbreath.
In a close 100 backstroke race, Edina’s Horton edged teammate J.J. Dewing 54.00 to 54.09. Minnetonka’s Binder was third.
The Hornets swam exhibition in the 100 breaststroke, which Minnetonka’s John Wargin won in 58.90. For the record, none of Edina’s exhibition swimmers matched his time. Second and third places went to Cole Mizutani and Galbreath of Minnetonka.
Tonka closed the meet with a win the 400 freestyle relay as Lund, Binder, Isaac Alberts and Michael Shelstad swam 3:21.08. The Skippers’ second-place relay consisted of Ryan Diede, Ben Keller, Knute Wargin and Galbreath.
