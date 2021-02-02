Two of the powerhouse teams in Minnesota high school boys aquatics matched up in a Lake Conference dual meet at Edina’s Art Downey Aquatic Center. Although No. 1-ranked Edina defeated Eden Prairie 98-77 there were many close races and two amazing victories by EP superstar Alex Deng.
The meet began with a competitive race in the 200-yard medley relay. The Edina team of Patrick Horton, Kai Taft, Tommy McCarthy and Keegan Duffy took first place in 1:37.26. Second place went to the Eden Prairie team of Artem Demidov, Deng, Luke Logue and Wilson Ellis, who went 1:39.07.
By far the closest race of the day was a touch out battle in the 200-yard freestyle. Eden Prairie’s Gus Marin won it in 1:48.89, edging Edina’s Matthew Walker, who went 1:48.90. Yash Salunke of Eden Prairie took third in 1:49.33.
Edina’s Taft won the 200-yard individual medley in 1:56.28. Second and third places went to Logue from Eden Prairie and Duffy from Edina.
The Hornets swept Eden Prairie in the 50 freestyle with McCarthy winning in 22.08. Max Dow was second and Rohan D’Souza Larson took third.
Edina’s Jay Lebakken was first in diving with 201.65 points and EP’s Yash Dagade placed second.
EP’s Deng and Edina’s Horton had a state-meet-caliber race in the 100 butterfly with Deng prevailing 50.26 to 50.97. McCarthy took third place.
The 100-yard freestyle race was an incredible battle between three Edina teammates, who had these fast times, Duffy (49.02), Walker (49.29) and Dow (49.45). EP’s Wilson Ellis was fourth.
Charlie Klukow won the 500 freestyle for Edina with a time of 4:57.78. Marin of EP was second in 4:59.89 and Edina’s D’Souza Larson was third in 5:01.20.
Taft, McCarthy, Dow and Walker had a winning time of 1:29.53 in the 200 freestyle relay. Eden Prairie’s second-place team of Demidov, Ellis, Marin and Salunke swam 1:33.13.
Edina’s Horton won the 100 backstroke in 52.32, edging EP’s Logue, who went 52.69. J.J. Dewing of Edina was third.
Deng blew away the competition in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 57.06.
Eden Prairie’s first-place time was 3:17.66 in the 400 freestyle relay. Edina swam the event in exhibition lanes only. The Hornets’ top team of Walker, Duffy, Dow and Horton were timed in 3:15.69.
