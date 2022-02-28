Sports Editor
In a show of force Saturday, Feb. 26, Edina swimmers won every event in the Section 6AA Meet at Art Downey Aquatic Center in Edina.
That performance puts the Hornets in a good position to win a third consecutive state Class AA title this week at the University of Minnesota.
Edina’s section dominance began with a win in the 200-yard medley relay as Patrick Horton, Rohan D’Souza Larson, Kai Taft and Mikey Thurk swam 1:33.84.
Hornets Max Dow, Matthew Walker and Brennan Hughes finished 1-2-3 in the 200 freestyle with all three qualifying for state. Dow won in a touch out over Walker 1:41.14 to 1:41.27.
Taft won the 200-yard individual medley in 1:51.42. Jiarui Xue of the Hornets placed third and qualified for state by standard.
Edina qualified three in the 50 freestyle with D’Souza Larson, Nico Leibert and Thurk. D’Souza Larson won in 21.33.
Horton qualified for state in the 100 butterfly with a winning time of 50.14. Dow, Thurk and Leibert qualified in the 100 freestyle with Dow winning in 46.45.
Xue won the 500 freestyle in 4:35.55, one of the fastest times in the state this season. Walker and Hughes placed second and third to earn state berths.
Edina’s 200-yard freestyle relay scored a victory with Leibert, Thurk, Taft and Dow swimming 1:24.79, which is an automatic All-American time.
Horton is Edina’s lone state qualifier in the 100 backstroke after winning in 50.41.
Taft and D’Souza Larson finished 1-2 to qualify for state in the 100 breaststroke. It was a close race with Taft winning 58.05 to 58.62.
The Hornets wrapped it up by winning the 400 freestyle relay in 3:07.31 with Hughes, Walker Dow and Horton. That time is worthy of All-American consideration.
