It was no surprise that Edina dominated the Section 6AA Boys Aquatics Meet last weekend.
The Hornets are ready to defend the state title that the won last year this week at the University of Minnesota. Their strongest competition is expected to come from Lake Conference rivals Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Wayzata, along with eastside power Stillwater.
Edina qualified second in the 200-yard medley relay out of Section 6AA. Members of the relay are Jacob Biscan, Kai Taft, Tommy McCarthy and Mikey Thurk.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Edina qualified champion Charlie Webb and teammates Matthew Walker, Liam DeMuth and Max Dow, who finished 2-3-4. Webb’s time was 1:41.91.
Four Edinans qualified in the 200 individual medley, where Taft, Charlie Klukow, Biscan and J.J. Dewing went 2-3-4-5 behind St. Louis Park’s Hayden Zheng.
Keegan Duffy of the Hornets won the 50 freestyle in 21.74. Other Hornets going to state in the event are Thurk and Gabe Baker.
Max Deters of Edina easily won diving with a score of 428.25. Michael Corbishley, Cooper Nasiedlak and Jay LeBakken also finished in the top 10.
McCarthy and Patrick Horton are Edina qualifiers in the 100 butterfly after taking second and third in the section.
Webb won the 100 freestyle in 47.19 and will go to state along with teammates DeMuth, Baker and Dow.
Klukow won the 500 freestyle for the Hornets and advances to state with a winning time of 4:37.70. Walker and Dewing also advance after placing second and fourth.
Edina won the 200-yard free relay with Baker, DeMuth, Dow and Webb swimming 1:26.52.
Edina dominated the 100 backstroke with Horton placing first in 52.15. Second was Duffy in 52.27. Also going to state are Biscan and McCarthy.
St. Louis Park’s Zheng won the 100 breaststroke, while Taft and Henry Dorn qualified for state by taking second and third.
The Hornets finished strong by winning the 400-yard freestyle relay with the state-bound foursome of Walker, Klukow, Horton and Biscan swimming 3:09.81.
