Former Edina High hockey player Lewis Crosby recorded his third hat trick of the season for the St. John’s University team during a 5-5 tie with St. Scholastica Jan. 21 in Duluth. St. John’s had not had a hockey player get three hat tricks in the season since Craig Herr did it in 1992. Crosby’s third goal of the game tied the score with 4:24 remaining in the third period.
Nora Hannan
Goaltender Nora Hannan of the Edina High girls hockey team stopped 15 of 16 Wayzata shots on net in a 3-1 Hornet victory Jan. 25 at Braemar Arena.
Brady Helgren
Edina High 6-9 senior forward Brady Helgren scored 24 points Jan. 25 in the Hornets’ 82-66 boys basketball loss to Minnetonka at Minnetonka High’s West Gym.
Jack Middleton
The University of Minnesota-Duluth basketball team is 17-2 this season following a recent 91-83 win over Wayne State from Nebraska. One of the Bulldogs’ starting guards is Edina High graduate Jack Middleton. In the win over Wayne State, Middleton scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Lorelai Nelson
Two goals by eighth-grade forward Lorelai Nelson lifted the Edina High girls hockey team to a 3-1 victory over Wayzata Jan. 25 at Edina’s Braemar Arena.
Olivia Olson
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s High girls basketball team downed Bloomington Kennedy 56-23 Jan. 24 behind 26 points from Olivia Olson.
Dorothy Stotts
Senior captain Dorothy Stotts was the Edina girls basketball team’s only double-figure scorer with 15 points in a 73-40 loss to Minnetonka Jan. 25 at Edina High Activity Center.
