Junior forward Jimmy Clark of the Edina High boys hockey team has been selected to the All-Lake Conference team for 2021-22. Clark was second in scoring for coach Curt Giles’ Hornets with 38 points on 15 goals and 23 assists. Six of his goals were game winners.
Lewis Crosby
Edina’s Lewis Crosby made history with the St. John’s University men’s hockey team this winter. He tied a Johnnies’ record with three hat tricks in a season on the way to making the All-MIAC team in his sophomore year.
Trey Fechko
All-Lake Conference senior forward Trey Fechko of the Edina boys hockey team has made the 2021-22 All-Lake Conference squad. Fechko led the Hornets to fifth place in the state in Class AA with 42 points on 21 goals and 21 assists. He tied for the team lead in power-play goals with three.
Sam Fuss
Former Edina High hockey player Sam Fuss has been named to the All-MIAC team as a member of the St. Scholastica University team. He is a senior at the Duluth college.
Anna Klein
Edina High graduate Anna Klein helped the University of Minnesota-Duluth women’s hockey team to a 27-12-1 record with 50 points on 19 goals and 31 assists.
Auggie Moore
St. John’s University men’s hockey forward Auggie Moore, who hails from Edina, has been selected to the All-MIAC team for 2021-22.
Pete Tabor
Former Edina High hockey defenseman Pete Tabor has earned a place on the All-MIAC team after helping St. John’s University to second place in the conference in 2021-22.
