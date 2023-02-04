The Edina High girls hockey team defeated Eden Prairie 4-0 Jan. 31 with Tori Anderson scoring a goal and adding an assist.
Sam Broz
The Blake School girls hockey team defeated Breck 9-0 Feb. 2 with forward Sam Broz netting six points on two goals and four assists.
Robbie Clarkowski
Edina High boys hockey goaltender Robbie Clarkowski came up big with 23 saves as the Hornets defeated Hill-Murray Friday, Feb. 3, at Aldrich Arena in St. Paul.
Uma Corniea
The Edina High girls hockey goalie, Uma Corniea, reached the 100-win mark in her varsity career with 38 saves in a 3-1 victory over Stillwater Feb. 3 at Braemar Arena.
Rowan Heithoff
The Blake School boys hockey team scored a 7-3 victory over Gentry Academy Feb. 2 with Rowan Heithoff racking up five points on two goals and three assists.
Daniel Molhoek
Edina High’s boys basketball team defeated Eden Prairie 73-66 Jan. 31 with 6-7 sophomore center Daniel Molhoek scoring a season-high 24 points. He had 15 points in an 80-69 loss to the Hopkins Royals Feb. 3.
Jackson Nevers
Edina High boys hockey captain Jackson Nevers scored the game-winning goal at 14:00 of the third period as the Hornets edged Hill-Murray 2-1 Feb. 3 at St. Paul’s Aldrich Arena.
Eddie Sandven
Senior forward Eddie Sandven made three three-pointers in the first half and scored 14 points as the Edina High boys basketball team lost 80-69 to Hopkins Feb. 3 at Edina Community Center.
