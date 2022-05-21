A stunning performance by Edina senior captain Maddie Dahlien led the Hornet girls track and field team to eighth place in the State True Team Meet at Stillwater. Dahlien accounted for 144 points with first place finishes in the long jump and the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. Her point total tied the all-time record for the State Meet.
Colin Dorsey
Edina boys track and field standout Colin Dorsey finished second in the long jump during the State Class AAA True Team Meet May 20 at Stillwater High. His best jump was 21 feet, 7.75 inches.
Cordelia Flemming
Edina High’s girls lacrosse team defeated Wayzata 15-3 in a Lake Conference game May 19 with captain Cordelia Flemming recording six points on four goals and two assists.
Joe Manser
Edina High boys track star Joe Manser had three gold-medal performances in the State Class AAA True Team Meet May 20 with wins in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. The Hornet boys placed ninth in the team standings.
Emmett Maynor
Edina High pole vaulter Emmett Maynor cleared 12 feet to tie for third place in the State Class AAA Boys True Team Track and Field Meet May 20 at Stillwater High.
Caden Morgan
Edina defeated Wayzata 7-1 in Lake Conference baseball May 20 at Braemar Park. Caden Morgan swung a hot bat for the Hornets with a home run, a double and two RBIs.
Charlie Ryks
The Breck School boys lacrosse team defeated TriMAC 15-6 May 19 with Charlie Ryks scoring six goals for the Mustangs.
