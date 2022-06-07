The Edina pole vaulter is going to state in track after clearing 9-4 for second place in the Section 6AAA Meet.
Elle Busby
Five goals from Elle Busby lifted the Edina High girls lacrosse team to a 19-5 win over Apple Valley/Burnsville in the Section 6 quarterfinals.
Kamden Chrysler
Edina High senior Kamden Chrysler threw a two-hitter to beat Wayzata 10-0 in the Section 6AAAA Baseball Tournament at Hopkins High. He walked two and struck out two.
Maddie Dahlien
Marvelous Maddie Dahlien won four individual events in the Section 6AAA Track and Field Meet at Wayzata High Stadium. She took all three dashes at 100, 200 and 400 meters and added a first in the long jump with a school record of 18 feet, 8 inches.
Eli Daniel
The Blake School boys lacrosse team eliminated Rogers from the Section 5 playoffs 12-1 June 1 with Eli Daniel scoring five goals.
Owen Hipps
In his first year as an Edina High pole vaulter Owen Hipps took second place in Section 6AAA with a best of 12 feet, 4 inches. He advances to state along with Wayzata’s section champ Jack Helmich.
Joe Manser
Edina High’s boys track sprinter won the 100, 200 and 400 dash events in the Section 6AAA Meet June 2 at Wayzata High Stadium.
Nicola Santoni
The Edina High girls soccer team had a strong performance from Nicola Santoni in a 19-5 victory over Apple Valley/Burnsville June 2 in the Section 6 quarterfinals. Santoni had six points on three goals and three assists.
