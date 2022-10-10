Punter Eldon De Avila of the Edina High football team sent one punt to the 7 yard line and another to the 1 foot line as the Hornets kept Lakeville North at bay in a 10-6 win Oct. 7 at Kuhlman Field.
Tessa Dubbe
Edina High’s senior outside hitter and captain was dominant in two Lake Conference volleyball matches last week as the Hornets lost to Minnetonka 3-0 Oct. 3 and defeated Hopkins 3-2 Oct. 6.
Parker Durkin
The Edina High football team defeated Lakeville North 10-6 Oct. 7 with senior wide receiver and captain Parker Durkin making nine receptions for a total of 63 yards.
Joe Lindberg
Edina junior midfielder Joe Lindberg scored the winning goal Oct. 3 as the boys soccer team defeated Minnetonka 1-0 in a Lake Conference match at Kuhlman Field.
Finn McElroy
Senior quarterback and captain Finn McElroy of the Edina football team played one of his best games of the 2022 season in a 10-6 win over Lakeville North Oct. 7 at Kuhlman Field. McElroy completed 17 of 27 attempts for 117 yards.
Libbi McCarthy
Ninth-grader Libbi McCarthy of the Edina girls aquatics team starred in a 95-80 Lake Conference win over Eden Prairie Oct. 6. She won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:58.42 and the 100 butterfly in 1:02.03.
Meyer Swinney
Junior receiver Meyer Swinney of the Edina High football team had two key first-down receptions late in the fourth quarter to help the Hornets sew up a gritty 10-6 victory over the Lakeville North Panthers.
