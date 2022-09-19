In Providence Academy’s 49-6 football victory over Academy Force Sept. 16, Edina’s Joe Berghult stripped the ball from a back’s grasp and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown.
Edina Goalies
Senior Tanner Hart and sophomore Tyler Baker each played 40 minutes in goal during the Edina High boys soccer team’s Lake Conference victory over Hopkins Sept. 15 at Kuhlman Field.
Eric Kamp
Edina senior midfielder Eric Kamp scored the first goal of his varsity soccer career to help the Hornets beat Hopkins 4-0 in a Lake Conference match Sept. 15.
Katie McCarthy
Edina High’s girls swimming team defeated St. Michael-Albertville 97-81 with captain Katie McCarthy winning the 200-yard freestyle race in 1:53.22.
Finn McElroy
Edina football quarterback Finn McElroy had a career-high 282 passing yards during the Hornets’ 24-9 homecoming loss to the Prior Lake Lakers Sept. 16.
Frances Muir
One of the bright young competitors for the Edina High aquatics team, Frances Muir won two races to help the Hornets overwhelm St. Michael-Albertville in a Lake Conference dual meet.
Mason Sill
Senior kicker Mason Sill of the Edina High football team made a 37-yard field goal for the only points of the first half in the Hornets’ 24-9 homecoming loss to Prior Lake.
John Warpinski
Junior halfback John Warpinski of the Edina High football team had a big game in a 24-9 homecoming loss to Prior Lake. He scored the Hornets’ lone touchdown on a 70-yard pass play from quarterback Finn McElroy and racked up 139 yards on the ground with 27 carries.
