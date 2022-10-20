Tessa Dubbe
Senior captain Tessa Dubbe of the Edina High girls volleyball team has a team-leading 248 kills this season. She made 20 kills in a recent loss to Maple Grove.
Izzy Engle
Junior captain Izzy Engle of the Edina High girls soccer team had two goals and two assists in the Hornets’ 6-0 Section 2AAA Tournament win over Chanhassen Oct. 13 at Chanhassen Stadium. The Hornets were the third seed in the section and Chanhassen was No. 2.
Abby Downin
Edina High’s ninth-grade cross country star took seventh place in the Lake Conference Meet Oct. 13 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. Abby Downin ran the 5K course in 18:30.68 to help the Hornets to third place in the conference team standings behind Wayzata and Minnetonka.
Jace Haerter
The Edina High boys cross country team has one All-Lake Conference runner for 2022. Sophomore Jace Haerter placed 10th in the Lake Conference Meet Oct. 13 with a time of 15:51.35 at Gale Woods Farm. Edina’s boys team was sixth in the standings behind Wayzata, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Buffalo and Hopkins.
Ellie Hinkie
Edina cross country runner Ellie Hinkie earned All-Lake Conference honors by finishing 13th in the conference meet at Gale Woods Farm. Her 5K time was a season best of 19:13.77.
Hornet Setters
Edina girls volleyball setters Caroline Banks and Greta Granberg are both playing well. Banks has 227 assists and Granberg is close behind with 218.
Finley Smith
Senior captain Finley Smith of the Edina High boys soccer team is hot lately with six goals in the last three games. He scored twice in both playoff games last week as the Hornets beat Chaska 4-0 and Shakopee 4-1.
Victor Vasconcelos
Edina senior soccer forward Victor Vasconcelos scored a goal in each game as the Hornets won Section 2AAA playoff contests from Chaska 4-0 and Shakopee 4-1.
