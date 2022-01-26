Junior captain Jimmy Clark of the Edina High boys hockey team had a goal and an assist Jan. 20 as the Hornets went into Minnetonka’s Pagel Activity Center and beat the Skippers 5-2.
Uma Corniea
Edina goaltender Uma Corniea kept the slate clean Jan. 20 as the Hornets shut out Cretin-Derham Hall in a non-conference girls hockey game at Braemar Arena. Corniea stopped all 24 of the Raiders’ shots on goal.
Gavin Falk
Edina High heavyweight wrestler Gavin Falk scored a pin in only 18 seconds Jan. 20 in the Hornets’ 41-34 Lake Conference dual meet loss at Minnetonka.
Hannah Halverson
Edina High sophomore forward Hannah Halverson had a goal and an assist Jan. 20 as the Hornet girls hockey team scored a 4-0 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall at Edina’s Braemar Arena.
Annie Juckniess
Benilde-St. Margaret’s High’s girls hockey team defeated Hill-Murray 2-1 Jan. 18 on Annie Juckniess’ third-period goal.
Anna Klein
Former Edina High Athena Award winner Anna Klein is one of the top scorers for the University of Minnesota-Duluth women’s hockey team. In 20 games this season, she has 33 points on 16 goals and 17 assists for the 13-7-0 Bulldogs.
Adam Marshall
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s High boys hockey team routed St. Thomas Academy 7-1 Jan. 18 with Adam Marshall piling up five points on three goals and two assists.
Landon Nebel
Edina High wrestling captain Landon Nebel scored a pin over Angel Casallas of Minnetonka in their 126-pound bout Jan. 20 at Minnetonka. Nebel is ranked fifth in state at 132 pounds.
