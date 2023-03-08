The Edina senior goalie, Robbie Clarkowski, led the Hornets to the Section 6AA boys hockey title in a 2-1 victory over the Wayzata Trojans March 1 at Bloomington Ice Garden.
Josiah Coleman
Edina High’s boys basketball team lost to Hopkins in the Lake Conference finale March 3 despite 16 points by Edina junior guard Josiah Coleman. Earlier in the week, in a nonconference 67-46 win over Duluth East, Coleman led the Hornet attack with 23 points. Edina finished the regular season 15-11.
Ryan Flaherty
Junior forward Ryan Flaherty provided the victory margin March 1 as the Edina High boys hockey team advanced to state with a 2-1 win over Wayzata in the Section 6AA finals at Bloomington Ice Garden.
Rohan D’Souza Larson
Edina High’s boys aquatics team finished second to Eden Prairie in the State Class AA Meet with Rohan D’Souza Larson in a starring role. He swam on the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays and took second place in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Landon Nebel
Edina High 132-pound wrestler Landon Nebel, who has more wins than anyone else in Hornet mat history, finished his career with fourth place in the State Class AA Tournament at Xcel Energy Center. His season record was 46-9.
Jiarui Xue
Edina High sophomore Jiarui Xue of Edina was one of the biggest stars of the State Class AA Boys Aquatics Meet as he helped the Hornets to second place in the team standings. Xue swam on two high-placing relays and won an individual state title in the 500-yard freestyle in 4:31.26.
