Kalid Ahmed
The Edina wide receiver caught two touchdown passes from quarterback George Sandven as the Hornets lost to Shakopee 29-12 in the regular-season finale Nov. 11 at Shakopee Junior High.
Edina Swimmers
Claudia Chang and Brecken Merkel, who teamed up to lead Edina High’s girls aquatics team to the state championship in 2019, signed NCAA Division I national letters of intent Nov. 11. Chang will swim for Yale University. After originally committing to the University of Iowa, Merkel signed with the University of Missouri women’s team. Neither Chang nor Merkel swam with the Edina High team in their senior season this year.
Kahin Twins
The Kahin twins, Leban and Hamza, turned in standout performances in Edina’s 29-12 football loss to Shakopee Nov. 11. Leban is one of the captains on the 2020 Hornet squad.
Cate Moe
A senior at The Blake School, Moe was one of five finalists for the Ms. Soccer of Minnesota Award. She was selected first-team All-State as a midfielder and is also an all-conference selection.
Haley Reeck
Edina’s high school All-American girls lacrosse player signed a national letter of intent to continue her career at the University of Louisville next season. She is a three-time All-State midfielder.
George Sandven
Sandven’s passing gave the Edina High football team its only points in a 29-12 loss Nov. 11 at Shakopee. Both of his touchdown completions went to wide receiver Kalid Ahmed.
Bastian Swinney
Edina High’s two-way lineman signed a national letter of intent to continue his football career for the University of California at Berkeley. Swinney is a three-year starter in Edina’s offensive line.
