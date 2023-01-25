Edina boys hockey goalie Robbie Clarkowski extended his unbeaten streak to nine games by making 21 saves in a 2-2 tie with Lakeville South Jan. 7 at Braemar Arena.
Uma Corniea
Senior goalie Uma Corniea of the Edina High girls hockey team was sensational Jan. 6 when she stopped 39 of 40 shots on goal in a 2-1 Hornet victory over state northern powerhouse Warroad. Corniea beat Wayzata 8-0 with nine saves in a Lake Conference game in Jan. 24, giving her 96 wins as a high school goaltender, which is a new state record.
Jace Haerter
Edina sophomore Jace Haerter won the title in a Lake Conference Nordic skiing meet at Hyland Lake Reserve in West Bloomington. He posted a 5K time of 13:39.2.
Landon Nebel
Senior co-captain Landon Nebel of the Edina wrestling team reached the 150 mark in career wins last week and was named Outstanding Wrestler in the Paul Bengtson Invitational Jan. 7 at Hopkins High School.
Lorelai Nelson
Ninth-grade forward Lorelai Nelson scored both goals for the Edina High girls hockey team during a 2-1 victory over Warroad Jan. 6 at Braemar Arena.
Brody Perry
Edina junior wrestling co-captain Brody Perry moved up two weight classes and won the heavyweight championship in the Paul Bengtson Invitational Jan. 7 at Hopkins High School.
Sammy Walker
Former Edina High and University of Minnesota hockey forward Sammy Walker has been called up by his hometown team, the Minnesota Wild. In his first six games in the big league, Walker has one goal. The former Hornet was named Mr. Hockey of Minnesota in his senior year. He was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in June of 2017.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.