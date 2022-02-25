Sophomore guard Kole Hanson of the Edina High boys basketball team scored 20 points Feb. 23 as the Hornets won a 73-66 Lake Conference decision at Buffalo.
Bailey Helgren
The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team had its biggest win of the Big Ten season in beating Illinois 87-54 last week. Edina High graduate Bailey Helgren, a 6-foot-5 senior center helped the Gophers with six points and a season-high five assists.
Vivian Jungels
A third-period assist in a 7-0 State Hockey Tournament win over Northfield Feb. 24 gave Edina senior captain Vivian Jungels the all-time Hornet assist record of 123.
Haley Maxwell
Senior defenseman Haley Maxwell led the Edina High girls hockey team to a 7-0 win over Northfield in the opening round of the State Class AA Tournament with a goal and three assists.
Brendan McMorrow
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys hockey team opened the Section 6AA Tournament with a 10-0 win over Hopkins Feb. 24. Brendan McMorrow led the Red Knights with five points on two goals and three assists.
Sammy Walker
Former Edina High hockey captain Sammy Walker is the third leading scorer for the University of Minnesota men’s team with 25 points on 12 goals and 13 assists through 32 games this season. The Gophers had a 21-11-0 record in those games.
Louie Wehmann
Providence Academy’s boys hockey team opened the section playoffs with a 7-3 victory over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Feb. 24 at Plymouth Ice Center. Louie Wehmann led the Lions’ attack with four points on two goals and two assists.
